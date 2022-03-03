Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Launched; 3.3-inch OLED Detachable News oi-Megha Rawat

Asus has released the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED, a new detachable laptop from Asus. Asus' new Vivobook edition is touted to be the world's first 13.3-inch OLED detachable laptop that runs Windows.

The detachable laptop functions as a personal OLED TV with a Dolby Vision-enabled screen, allowing users to watch their favorite entertainment on the go. Support for the Asus Pen 2.0 Stylus, a conveniently detachable full-size keyboard, and a retractable hinge that goes practically flat at 170 degrees are among the other features of the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Specifications

The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate boasts an OLED display with a diagonal of 13.3 inches and a 16:9 aspect ratio, as the name suggests. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, a 0.2 millisecond reaction time, 1.07 billion colors, a peak brightness of 550 nits, and a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. It goes down to 0.0005 nits of black brightness for deep blacks.

A quad-core Intel Pentium Silver N6000 CPU with a clock speed of 3.3 GHz powers the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED. 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and Intel UHD graphics are also included. The storage options for the Asus Vivobook range from 128GB to 256GB.

The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is equipped with four built-in speakers that enable Dolby Atmos, as well as a Smart Amplifier for volume-boosting and distortion reduction. The Asus laptop is powered by a 50Whr battery that may last up to nine hours on a single charge. The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED comes with a keyboard and a huge touchpad that can be detached when not in use. The included keyboard is small and magnetically attaches to the laptop.

The Asus Pen 2.0 Stylus is also included, which can be used to make graphics or simply take notes on the device. The Asus Pen 2.0 features a concealed USB-C port for charging; however, it won't be used often because the stylus can last for 140 hours and backup on a single (100 percent) charge in 30 minutes.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Price And Availability

The base edition of the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED costs Rs 45,990. A step-up variant featuring a fingerprint sensor and sleeve, as well as a stand, stylus, and stylus holder, will be available solely through offline channels for Rs 57,990. The top-of-the-line model, which includes more RAM, would cost Rs 62,990.

As per Asus, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED will be available starting March 3, through both online and offline platforms, including the Asus e-shop, Amazon, and Flipkart.

