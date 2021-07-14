Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) Review: Go For The Display

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i9-10980HK

Display: 15.6-inch OLED 3840 x 2160, 60Hz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile

Memory: 32GB DDR4

Storage: 1TB PCIe Gen3 SSD

Battery: 92WHr

OS: Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Design: Very Ambitious, Very Futuristic

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is the third laptop that I am reviewing that features a dual-screen design. Over this period, I have actually learned how to get the most out of this dual-screen laptop. Do note that, I have also added an external monitor to this setup, which makes it a triple screen work setup.

When it comes to the overall design, it does not look like a gaming laptop for sure, as it misses out on RGB lighting, unlike the ROG Zephyrus Duo. The laptop has a slanted design, and it also comes with a palm rest, which improves the overall typing or gaming experience on the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED.

As per the I/O, the laptop does have an HDMI port, USB-A port, dual USB Type-C port with support for Thunderbolt, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Given this is laptop is aimed towards creators, I would have loved to see an SD card slot on the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Display: Best On A Laptop, Period

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, as one can guess from the name has an OLED display with native 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. Besides, this is a 10-bit panel with support for touch along with a peak brightness of 440nits.

The goodness of this screen continues, as it offers 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, Pantone color validated, and it also supports stylus. This is a glossy panel, so it does attract a bit of smudge and fingerprints, especially if you tend to touch the display a lot.

Most complaints that I have with the laptop's display are the peak brightness, and the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED hands-down has the brightest display. With a peak brightness of 440nits along with the nature of the screen (OLED panel), it can go truly dark and vividly bright, depending on the requirement.

No matter if you use the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED for the content creator or content consumption, the laptop will wow you for sure. The same goes even while playing games. The display can output a higher contrast ratio and accurate colors at the same time, making it a one-of-a-kind display.

If you are a content creator and want a laptop with a color-accurate display and hardware, and is capable of even editing and rendering 4K videos, then the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is a good pick for sure. For casual users, the 4K OLED display might be overkill, as it increases the price of the laptop by a huge margin.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Display Second Display: Meant For Professionals

There is a secondary 14-inch IPS LCD touch screen display on the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Display with a native resolution of 3840 x 1100p (4K) along with touch support and stylus support. The secondary display is known as Screenpad Plus, which could improve the workflow of users who edit photos or videos.

The Screenpad Plus does come with some tailormade apps like hand-writing, number key, and Corel Multicam. Not just that, one can also more apps via the AppDeals store. Again, there is a bit of a learning curve to get used to the secondary screen.

In my case, I mostly used the secondary screen to watch videos. Besides, I also used it for a while to take notes using the handwriting apps. Overall, this is a nice addition to a laptop that already has a great primary display.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Keyboard And Trackpad

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED like every dual-screen laptop from Asus has a uniquely placed keyboard and trackpad. The device does ship with a high-quality palm rest, which does elevate the typing experience a bit. However, the company should have added some magnets to offer better attachment of the palm rest.

When it comes to the keyboard, the keys do offer a good amount of travel, and there is also backlighting. The keys offer plenty of key travel, and even the key feedback is good, almost as good as some high-end gaming laptops. There are also dedicated buttons to toggle performance mode and a switch to enable/disable the Screenpad Plus.

Given this is a touch screen laptop, a lot of inputs can be given by directly using the screen. However, to get the most out of this laptop, one should use an external mouse, which will definitely increase productivity while using this laptop.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Performance

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK paired with the RTX 3070 Mobile GPU and 6GB GDDR6 video memory. The laptop does offer 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen3 SSD-based storage solution.

Though the laptop has the second most powerful mobile graphics card, it is still using the last-gen CPU, which is a bummer. However, as the Core i9-10980HK is a top-of-the-line CPU, it can still offer similar performance as of the 11th Gen or even Ryzen Zen3 CPU-like performance.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED CPU Performance

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED has an eight-core, sixteen-thread processor with a base clock speed of 2.4GHz and a max turbo frequency of 5.3GHz. Hence, we can expect some excellent single-core performance from this processor.

On Geekbench 5, the laptop scores 1286 points on single-core and 7234 points on multi-core CPU tests. Similarly, CPU-Z, the laptop posts 529.6 and 4713.9 points on single-thread and multi-thread CPU rendering tests.

In comparison to the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE that is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, Intel's offering is slightly slower on both single-core and multi-core CPU performance. Despite being the slower processor, it does offer great performance, considering it is more than a year old CPU.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED GPU Performance

The RTX 3070 Mobile is a highly capable GPU, where we got over around 40fps on Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K resolution, and the GPU was easily able to offer over 90fps at 1080p resolution. Similarly, the laptop did over 60fps on GTA: V at 4K resolution at medium graphics settings.

We also ran the Superposition benchmark, which backs our claim, where, the laptop offered an average FPS of 58.92 at 4K resolution (optimized) and 97.07fps at 1080p (high) graphics settings. So, no matter which game you play on the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED, it can handle and offer over 60fps at 1080p and 1440p resolution.

On top of the gaming performance, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED is also a GeForce RTX Studio certified laptop. A laptop with the RTX Studio certified laptop will offer a colorful display, fast memory, fast storage, and will be capable of handling graphics-intensive tasks.

Verdict: Excellent Package For Content Creators And Artists

With features like color-accurate display, RTX Studio certification, a high-performance Intel processor, 32GB RAM, and a secondary display, the company is aiming this laptop towards the creative community.

From 3D rendering to video editing to graphics designing, the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED should be able to handle everything with ease. Besides, it is also a great laptop for playing modern AAA titles too.

If you are considering this laptop, then you already know the advantages that are associated with this machine. Similarly, if you have a similar workflow and looking for a regular laptop, then this is something that you should explore, as it has some great advantages at almost a similar price tag as a regular laptop.