    Asus ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) First Impressions: Two 4K displays, Alexa support and flagship specs

    Asus ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) features a 15.6" 4K UHD OLED display and 14” full-width 4K ScreenPad Plus secondary touchscreen places above the keyboard.

    The biggest PC show of the year, Computex (2019) is all set to kick-start tomorrow in the city of Taipi, Taiwan. The biggest PC brands in the industry- Asus, Acer, Dell, MSI, amongst others are all set to showcase the latest cutting edge technology in the world of computing, audio and gaming.

    Asus ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) First Impressions

     

    We at GizBot got a chance to test the newest ZenBook offerings by Asus one day prior to the mega tech trade show. While Asus will launch a number of exciting ultrabooks and PCs with different form-factors, we focussed on the flagship ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 which boasts a massive 15.6" 4K UHD OLED display.

    What sets the laptop apart from other notebooks in the market is the 14" full-width 4K ScreenPad Plus secondary touchscreen. Placed at the top of the keyboard, the secondary screen can extend user's productivity and also serves a variety of multimedia purposes. Let's find out more about the ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 with the help of following first impressions.

    15.6" 4K UHD OLED Primary display

    The new ZenBook Pro Duo boasts a crisp 4K UHD OLED touchscreen. The 4K UHD panel is fairly touch responsive and offers a resolution of 3840 x 1100 pixels. The 4K display has very thin bezels on all four-sides to deliver an immersive multimedia viewing experience. The 4K display with 89% screen-to-body ratio is quite vivid and has good viewing angles. The display on the ZenBook Pro Duo offers a100,000:1 contrast ratio and supports a wide color gamut with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and HDR. The 15.6" panel provided by Asus on the new ZenBook will make for a very good screen for video playback , gaming, photo-video editing and web browsing.

    14
     

    14" full-width 4K ScreenPad Plus touchscreen

    The secondary display (ScreenPad) placed above the keypad is certainly the highlight feature of the new ZenBook series. ScreenPad is basically a full-width, high-resolution 32:9 aspect-ratio touchscreen that is added to offer enlarged visual workspacewhile preserving the standard laptop form factor.

    The ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 gets the biggest secondary display in the series because of its large form-factor. The secondary display serves a variety of tasks to enhance the productivity in daily routine. The fact that the ScreenPad integrates seamlessly with the primary display, and supports a slew of Windows -based applications will allow users to address productivity-enhancing workflows and easy multitasking.

    ScreenPad supports an array of Windows-based applications

    The secondary display works on a built-in ScreenXpert software and supports a wide selection of useful apps, tools and utilities. You can create Evernote texts, open excel sheets, run Spotify, word files , etc. on the secondary display while you stream videos or run other tasks on the main 15.6" primary 4K display. Asus also mentioned that any Windows app can be used with ScreenPad Plus, with no need for a specific ScreenPadPlus-enabled version. You can also use the ScreenPad plus just like any standard second display in Windows to display visual content.

    Simplifies Multiple app management

    Moreover, it can also simplify multiscreen window and app management tasks such as include handy quick controls, App Switcher, and App Navigatort for seamless cross-screen referencing between the two screens. I tried the drag and drop app feature that basically allows you to drag an app from the primary screen to the ScreenPad Plus. The feature seemed like a work in progress and could use some improvements.

    The fact that you can place discrete apps, toolbars or menus onto ScreenPad Plus to reduce clutter on the main screen, will give you the entire 15.6" 4K panel for full-screen viewing experience. This can come really handy for video editors, graphic designers and even gamers while they use the entire screen real estate to play games on the 15.6" 4K panel.

    ScreenPad durability and battery consumption

    We asked Asus about the battery consumption rate and durability of the secondary screen. With the ScreenPad enabled, the notebook can last up to 8 hours. If you disable the secondary screen, the battery life will get a boost of up to extra 2 hours. As far as durability is concerned, there's a matte finish coating on the ScreenPad that prevents glares and also protect the panel from smudges and scratches. A soft rubber coating is also integrated on the bezels of the primary display to prevent any damage to the ScreenPad whien you shut the lid.

    ASUS NumberPad dual-function touchpad.

    Asus has to make some changes in the layout of the keypad and touchpad to incorporate the secondary screen. The touchpad is shifted to the bottom right corner of the base . There will be a learning curve to it that users have to go through while using the laptop in everyday routine. Additionally, the touchpad can also be used as the numberpad. An LED-illuminated numeric keypad is integrated right into the touchpad.

    Flagship Specifications

    Coming onto the specifications of the new ZenBook Pro Duo UX581, the notebook gets up to 9th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, with up to 5GHz Turbo Boost frequency and 32GB of DDR4 RAM. There's Wi-Fi 6 for faster data connectivity, up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD, latest Windows OS and up to 32GB RAM capacity. The full set of I/O ports includes a Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB Type-C (USB-C) port. To handle graphics, Asus has offered NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU powered by the NVIDIA Turing architecture. The new ZenBook Pro Duo also gets a dedicated Turbo Fan button to boost cooling at any time to dissipate heat during graphical intensive tasks. The ErgoLift hinge also helps to maintain the optimal temperature by regulating the airflow under the laptop for better thermal performance.

    Amazon Alexa support and Stylus

    The new flagship also comes integrated with Amazon Alexa voice support. A dedicated light bar is placed at the front of the laptop. It illuminates to indicate that the assistant is listening to your voice commands.

    You can use the bundled stylus or any other active stylus to interact with the primary and secondary display of the new ZenBook. A bundled deluxe palm rest is also provided in the packaging to support the ErgoLift tilting keyboard design.

    Asus ZenBook Pro Duo will be available jn brand new Celestial Blue color and is decorated with a unique asymmetric version of the iconic Zen-inspired spun-metal finish.

    For users requiring a smaller and more affordable ScreenPad Plus laptop, the ultraportable 14-inch ZenBook Duo (UX481) is the perfect choice. It supports the same great ScreenPad Plus features as its larger sibling, but in a lighter and smaller chassis. Powered by up to an Intel Core i7 processor and GeForce MX250 graphics, it has an FHD NanoEdge display and an FHD ScreenPad Plus.

    AVAILABILITY & PRICING

    ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) will be available in the 3rd quarter in Taiwan. There's no word on the availability in the Indian market.

    ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) specifications at glance

    Processor

    Intel® CoreTM i9-9980HK

    Intel® CoreTM i7-9750H

    Latest Intel® CoreTM i7

    Display

    Main Display: 15.6" OLED 4K (3840 x 2160) 16:9 touchscreen

    ScreenPad Plus: 14" 4K UHD touchscreen

    Main Display: 14" FHD (1920x 1080) 16:9 screen

    ScreenPad Plus: 12.6" FHD touchscreen

    Operating System

    Microsoft Windows 10 Home

    Microsoft Windows 10 Pro

    Microsoft Windows 10 Home

    Microsoft Windows 10 Pro

    Graphics

    NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2060 - 6GB GDDR6 VRAM

    NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250- 2GB GDDR5 VRAM

    Memory

    DDR4 2666MHz, up to 32GB

    LPDDR3 2133MHz, up to 16GB

    Storage

    1TB PCIe® x4 SSD

    512GB / 256GB PCIe® x2 SSD

    1TB PCIe® x4 SSD

    512GB / 256GB PCIe® x2 SSD

    Connectivity

    Intel® Wi-Fi 6 with Gig+ (802.11ax)

    Bluetooth®5.0

    Up to Intel® Wi-Fi 6 with Gig+ (802.11ax)

    Bluetooth®5.0

    Cameras

    IR webcam with Windows Hello support

    IR webcam with Windows Hello support

    Interfaces

    1 x ThunderboltTM 3 USB-CTM

    2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

    1 x Standard HDMI

    1 x Audio combo jack

    1 x DC-in

    1 x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-CTM

    1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

    1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

    1 x Standard HDMI

    1 x Audio combo jack

    1 x MicroSD card slot

    1 x DC-in

    Audio

    Array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support

    Harman Kardon-certified audio system

    Array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support

    Harman Kardon-certified audio system

    Battery

    71Wh 4-cell lithium-polymer battery

    70Wh 4-cell lithium-polymer battery

    AC Adapter

    Output: 19.5V, 230W Input: 100V-240V AC, 50Hz/60Hz

    Output: 19V, 90W Input: 100V-240V AC, 50Hz/60Hz

    Dimensions

    359 x 246 x 24 mm

    323 x 223 x 19 mm

    Weight

    2.5kg

    1.8kg

