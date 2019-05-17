ENGLISH

    Asus ZenFone 6 'Notify Me' page goes live on Flipkart, launch imminent in India

    The Asus ZenFone 6 is a flagship device with Snapdragon 855 processor and a flip camera design which doubles up as the selfie camera.

    Asus has officially unveiled its premium ZenFone 6 smartphone yesterday. The latest entrant was launched in Spain and comes as a successor to the company's popular ZenFone 5 smartphone. The smartphone comes with an interesting flip camera design and packs some high-end hardware inside.

    Asus ZenFone 6 'Notify Me' page goes live on Flipkart

     

    The Asus ZenFone 6 is all set to make an entry in the Indian market soon. The smartphone has already been listed on Flipkart page. The Asus ZenFone 6 page on Flipkart is live with a 'coming soon' tagline which further indicates at an imminent launch in India.

    Just to recall, the Asus ZenFone 6 features 'NanoEdge' display measuring 6.4-inches in size. The display comes with an FHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The display offers a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 layer on top for protection against scratches.

    In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a unique flip design which doubles up as a selfie camera. The camera lenses include a primary 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens with 125-degree FoV. The camera features include 4K video recording and a night mode support.

    Coming to the processor, the Asus ZenFone 6 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor. The device has been launched with two RAM and three different storage space options. The device comes with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB and 256GB of native storage space option. The storage on the device can further be expanded using a microSD card.

    The software on the device is Android Pie OS with ZEN UI 6.0 interface. The connectivity aspects of the smartphone include Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth, etc. For data transfers and charging, the device is shipped with a USB Type-C port. To keep the processor ticking, the device comes with a humongous 5,000mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support.

     

    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
