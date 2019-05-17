Asus ZenFone 6 is now official with a flip-camera setup for Rs 37,000 News oi-Vivek Asus ZenFone 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Asus has officially unveiled its flagship smartphone for the year 2019, aka, the Asus ZenFone 6. The Asus ZenFone 6 is an out and out flagship smartphone, which matches the specs sheet with most of the premium smartphones of 2018 with some corner cuts. Here is everything you need to know about the first Asus smartphone with the dual flip camera setup.

Design

Just like the previous generation Asus ZenFone 5z, the Asus ZenFone 6 has a premium design, the smartphone uses glass-metal sandwich design and is available in two colors.

The device houses a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, and there is a dual camera at the back, which also behaves as a front-facing selfie camera. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB type C port as well. At the front, the smartphone has a no-notch display with 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Specifications

The Asus ZenFone 6 comes with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. As we can expect from a premium flagship smartphone, the screen is HDR certified with HDR10 support, and offer a peak brightness of 600 nits.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the Asus ZenFone 6 with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot and a dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with flip-mechanism, consisting of a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor and a 13 MP super wide angle lens with 125-degree field of view. The primary camera setup is capable of recording 4K videos @60fps and also supports night mode, which will enhance the low-light photography.

The Asus ZenFone 6 has a dual stereo speaker setup with Dual NXP TFA9874 smart amp, which will enhance the audio output from the headphone jack and the stereo speaker setup. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with Zen UI 6.0 skin on top, which is similar to stock Android UI. Lastly, the smartphone is powered by a massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 via the USB type C port.

Price

The smartphone will be available in Europe from the 25th of May for the starting price of 499 Euros or Rs 39,000 (6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage), and the high-end model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage retails for 599 Euros or Rs 47,000. As of now, we have no official confirmation on the Indian pricing of the Asus ZenFone 6. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Asus ZenFone 6.