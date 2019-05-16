ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Asus ZenFone 6 launch event: Watch the live streaming here

    Asus ZenFone 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

    By
    |

    Asus is all set for the launch of the Asus ZenFone 6 on the 16th of May (today), which is expected to the flagship smartphone from the company for 2019. The Asus ZenFone 6 will launch. As the company has already confirmed, the Asus ZenFone 6 will feature a massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery.

    Asus ZenFone 6 launch event: Watch the live streaming here

     

    A midnight launch event

    The company is hosting a launch event from Europe, Valencia, Spain at 20:00 CEST of 11:30 PM IST. So, you need to lose a bit of sleep to watch the launch event of the Asus ZenFone 6. Catch the live streaming of the Asus ZenFone 6 here.

    Asus ZenFone 6 specs

    As Asus has already confirmed that, the Asus ZenFone 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with a 48 MP primary camera. The device will be fueled by a 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging. The device will have a completely bezel-less display, probably with FHD+ resolution.

    A recent leak suggests that the Asus ZenFone 6 will feature a rotatable dual camera setup, so, the smartphone will not have come with a dedicated selfie camera; instead, it will feature a dual primary camera setup, which can also be used as a selfie camera.

    The device is most likely to feature a premium build quality with glass-metal construction, and the smartphone will also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is a slight bummer, consider, almost all flagship smartphones have started to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor.

     

    The device will be powered by a 5000 mAh Li-ion battery, probably with support for fast charging via the USB type-C port. Additionally, the smartphone will also offer other features like a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card, and other small features, which will increase the overall aesthetics of the smartphone. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Asus ZenFone 6.

    Read More About: asus zenfone 6 asus news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 8:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue