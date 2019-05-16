Asus ZenFone 6 launch event: Watch the live streaming here News oi-Vivek Asus ZenFone 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Asus is all set for the launch of the Asus ZenFone 6 on the 16th of May (today), which is expected to the flagship smartphone from the company for 2019. The Asus ZenFone 6 will launch. As the company has already confirmed, the Asus ZenFone 6 will feature a massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery.

A midnight launch event

The company is hosting a launch event from Europe, Valencia, Spain at 20:00 CEST of 11:30 PM IST. So, you need to lose a bit of sleep to watch the launch event of the Asus ZenFone 6. Catch the live streaming of the Asus ZenFone 6 here.

Asus ZenFone 6 specs

As Asus has already confirmed that, the Asus ZenFone 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with a 48 MP primary camera. The device will be fueled by a 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging. The device will have a completely bezel-less display, probably with FHD+ resolution.

A recent leak suggests that the Asus ZenFone 6 will feature a rotatable dual camera setup, so, the smartphone will not have come with a dedicated selfie camera; instead, it will feature a dual primary camera setup, which can also be used as a selfie camera.

The device is most likely to feature a premium build quality with glass-metal construction, and the smartphone will also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is a slight bummer, consider, almost all flagship smartphones have started to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device will be powered by a 5000 mAh Li-ion battery, probably with support for fast charging via the USB type-C port. Additionally, the smartphone will also offer other features like a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card, and other small features, which will increase the overall aesthetics of the smartphone. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Asus ZenFone 6.