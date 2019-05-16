Just In
- 25 min ago Asus ZenFone 6 could be the first flagship phone with 5000 mAh battery
- 50 min ago Motorola One Vision, the most affordable punch-hole display unveiled for ₹23,500
- 4 hrs ago Oneplus 7 Pro Vs other Pop up camera smartphones
- 8 hrs ago Flipkart Big Billions Days Sale: Thomson offers discounts on Smart TVs
Don't Miss
- News Halting campaigning in Bengal 19 hours early: Is the EC move acceptable
- Sports New England Revolution 0 Chelsea 3: Loftus-Cheek hurts ankle in friendly win
- Movies Ranbir Kapoor: Nargis Fakhri Sexier Than Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone; My Mom Is Very Fond Of Her
- Lifestyle Kangana Ranaut Is All Jet-Set For The Cannes Film Festival And She Wore A Classy Outfit
- Automobiles Hero Pleasure Plus 110: Top Things To Know About The New Activa Rival
- Finance Tata Chemicals To Transfer Consumer Business To TGBL; To Be Renamed
- Education HBSE 12th Result 2019 Released: 74.4% Passed
- Travel The Bustling City Of Muzaffarnagar In Uttar Pradesh
Asus ZenFone 6 launch event: Watch the live streaming here
Asus ZenFone 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Asus is all set for the launch of the Asus ZenFone 6 on the 16th of May (today), which is expected to the flagship smartphone from the company for 2019. The Asus ZenFone 6 will launch. As the company has already confirmed, the Asus ZenFone 6 will feature a massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery.
A midnight launch event
The company is hosting a launch event from Europe, Valencia, Spain at 20:00 CEST of 11:30 PM IST. So, you need to lose a bit of sleep to watch the launch event of the Asus ZenFone 6. Catch the live streaming of the Asus ZenFone 6 here.
Asus ZenFone 6 specs
As Asus has already confirmed that, the Asus ZenFone 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with a 48 MP primary camera. The device will be fueled by a 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging. The device will have a completely bezel-less display, probably with FHD+ resolution.
A recent leak suggests that the Asus ZenFone 6 will feature a rotatable dual camera setup, so, the smartphone will not have come with a dedicated selfie camera; instead, it will feature a dual primary camera setup, which can also be used as a selfie camera.
The device is most likely to feature a premium build quality with glass-metal construction, and the smartphone will also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is a slight bummer, consider, almost all flagship smartphones have started to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The device will be powered by a 5000 mAh Li-ion battery, probably with support for fast charging via the USB type-C port. Additionally, the smartphone will also offer other features like a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD card, and other small features, which will increase the overall aesthetics of the smartphone. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Asus ZenFone 6.