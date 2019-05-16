ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Asus ZenFone 6 could be the first flagship phone with 5000 mAh battery

    Asus ZenFone 6 will launch on the 16th of May

    By
    |

    Asus is all set for the launch of the Asus ZenFone 6 series of smartphones on the 16th of May (today), and even before the launch, the company is takes a dig at the newly launched OnePlus 7, which was unvieled in India for a starting price of Rs 32,999.

    Asus ZenFone 6 could be the first flagship phone with 5000 mAh battery

     

    According to the latest teaser, the ZenFone 6 will carry a massive 5000 mAh  battery, which is quite unsual for flagship grade smartphone. Without any doubt, we can say that, the Asus ZenFone 6 will be the first smartphone in the world to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with a 5000 mAh battery. The company is teasing that the OnePlus 7 has a 3700 mAh battery, which is significatly smaller than the 5000 mAh battery on the ZenFone 6.

    At the time of launch, the Asus ZenFone 5z was the most affordable smartphone in India (in the world as well) with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which retailed for Rs 25,000. Now, the company is expected to launch the Asus ZenFone 6 at a similar price tag, to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 7 and upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

    Leaked Asus ZenFone 6 specifications

    The most important aspect of the Asus ZenFone 6 is the rotating dual camera setup. The smartphone offers a 48 MP primary camera sensor and a dedicated super wide angle-lens, similar to the Asus ZenFone 5z.

    The Asus ZenFone 6 is also expected to offer additional features like a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, which are missing on the OnePlus 7 smartphone.

    Now, the company has officially confirmed that, the Asus ZenFone 6 will have an edge-to-edge display with no-bezel no-notch, offering a premium design. Similarly, the smartphone will also have a 48 MP primary camera and a 5000 mAh battery.

     

    Lastly, the Asus ZenFone 6 is expected to run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom ZenUI. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Asus ZenFone 6 and other upcoming premium flagship smartphones in India.

    Read More About: asus zenfone 6 asus news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 8:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue