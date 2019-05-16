Asus ZenFone 6 could be the first flagship phone with 5000 mAh battery News oi-Vivek Asus ZenFone 6 will launch on the 16th of May

Asus is all set for the launch of the Asus ZenFone 6 series of smartphones on the 16th of May (today), and even before the launch, the company is takes a dig at the newly launched OnePlus 7, which was unvieled in India for a starting price of Rs 32,999.

According to the latest teaser, the ZenFone 6 will carry a massive 5000 mAh battery, which is quite unsual for flagship grade smartphone. Without any doubt, we can say that, the Asus ZenFone 6 will be the first smartphone in the world to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with a 5000 mAh battery. The company is teasing that the OnePlus 7 has a 3700 mAh battery, which is significatly smaller than the 5000 mAh battery on the ZenFone 6.

At the time of launch, the Asus ZenFone 5z was the most affordable smartphone in India (in the world as well) with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which retailed for Rs 25,000. Now, the company is expected to launch the Asus ZenFone 6 at a similar price tag, to compete against the likes of the OnePlus 7 and upcoming Redmi flagship smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Leaked Asus ZenFone 6 specifications

The most important aspect of the Asus ZenFone 6 is the rotating dual camera setup. The smartphone offers a 48 MP primary camera sensor and a dedicated super wide angle-lens, similar to the Asus ZenFone 5z.

The Asus ZenFone 6 is also expected to offer additional features like a microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, which are missing on the OnePlus 7 smartphone.

Now, the company has officially confirmed that, the Asus ZenFone 6 will have an edge-to-edge display with no-bezel no-notch, offering a premium design. Similarly, the smartphone will also have a 48 MP primary camera and a 5000 mAh battery.

Lastly, the Asus ZenFone 6 is expected to run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom ZenUI. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Asus ZenFone 6 and other upcoming premium flagship smartphones in India.