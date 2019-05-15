OnePlus 7 first impression: Mostly flagship smartphone

Design and build

The OnePlus 7 looks almost similar to the OnePlus 6T, except for the inclusion of the LED flash inside the dual camera unit. The device offers an all-glass metal unibody design with 2.5D curved finish across the smartphone. Overall, the OnePlus 7 is nothing but the OnePlus 6T with new internals.

Hardware

The OnePlus 7 is a flagship smartphone which undercuts OnePlus 7 Pro with a few compromises. Unlike the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 has an FHD+ display with a dual camera setup, where the secondary camera is a depth sensor, similar to most of the budget smartphone.

The flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Just like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 also uses UFS 3.0 storage module, which offers better read and writes speeds, and will help the phone in the long run. The UFS 3.0 storage module also supports the smartphone to fasten the overall UI and app launch times. In my brief testing time, every app that I tried to access opened in the blink of a second.

Camera

Coming to the camera, the OnePlus 7 has a dual camera shooter with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and OIS. A 5 MP depth sensor assists the 48 MP camera. Unlike the big brother, the OnPlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 misses out on a dedicated telephoto lens and a super wide-angle lens, which is a bummer.

The phone uses a 16 MP selfie camera, which is well hidden inside the notch, and the selfie camera can capture 1080p videos, photos with bokeh effect, and a lot more.

Software

The OnePlus 7 runs on Android 9 Pie OS with Oxygen OS 9.0 skin on top, which is currently the one of the best interpretation of the Android OS. The UI is clean, bloat-free, and the overall response from the phone is pretty fast and accurate.

The OnePlus 7 will also receive Android Q Beta support in the coming days, and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be one of the first OnePlus smartphones to receive Android Q update after the official release.

Verdict

The OnePlus 7 is a great flagship smartphone to begin with, and the price for the base variant (Rs 32,999) is like a cherry on the top, which makes it even affordable than the OnePlus 6T (not after the recent price drop).

It has the latest OS, flagship hardware, and a premium design. However, compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro it does miss out on some of the features like a high-res high-refresh-rate display, new vibration motor, a triple camera setup, and not to forget the Warp Charge 30. It is not a flagship, as the device misses out on some of the features like IP rating, wireless charging.

The OnePlus 7 is mostly for those, who are looking for a premium Android smartphone with up-to-date specs sheet and not a flagship smartphone. Currently, the OnePlus 7 is the cheapest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 powered smartphone available in India.