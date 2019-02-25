Asus ZenFone 6 launch date divulged in an ad News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Asus ZenFone 6 is likely to be announced on May 14 in Spain.

Asus is one of the brands that skilled the ongoing MWC 2019 for the launch of its upcoming devices. But that does not stop the rumors and leaks from speculating about the upcoming flagship smartphone - ZenFone 6.

The company appears to have spilled the beans about the launch date of the next-generation smartphone. It designed the design of the device in an ad spotted in a magazine by Lowyat. The magazine was handed out along with the press passes at the MWC 2019 in Barcelona but not for everyone.

Asus ZenFone 6 launch date

As per the report citing the ad in the magazine, the Asus ZenFone 6 will be launched on May 14 at an event in Valencia, Spain. The ad shows the tagline 'Defy Ordinary'. It also clearly shows the silhouette of a smartphone with a 'full-screen' display and exceptionally narrow bezels. From the ad, we can expect the ZenFone 6 to feature a pop-up selfie camera or sliding mechanism.

ZenFone 6 prototype leaked

Earlier this month, the prototypes of the ZenFone 6 hit the web giving us a glance at the possible design of the smartphone. It shows that there will be a display piercing at the front to provide room for the selfie camera. From the prototype, it is also seen that there could be thin bezels at the top. At its rear, it appeared to have three camera sensors that are stacked vertically, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a fingerprint sensor as well.

What to expect

When it comes to the rumors, the upcoming Asus smartphone is believed to flaunt an all-glass design and dual-tone gradient finish as the recent offerings from Chinese rivals. It appears to have the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection too. Though its innards remain unknown, we can expect it to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is the latest one used by the current generation flagship phones.