Asus ZenFone 6 with a triple rear-camera setup leaked: Comes with gradient design

The Asus ZenFone 5z is one of the best looking yet an affordable smartphone of 2018, which is now available for Rs 21,000. A new leak suggests that the company is working on the successor to the Asus ZenFone 5z, the Asus ZenFone 6, which is expected to launch in the next few weeks.

The leaked images of the Asus ZenFone 6 does resemble the previous leaks. Here is everything you should know about the next affordable flagship smartphone from Asus.

Asus ZenFone 6 leaked features and specifications

According to the leak, the Asus ZenFone 6 has an all-glass design with dual tone gradient finish, similar to the recently launched Oppo K1 or the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The smartphone is expected to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the front and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back.

The leaked images indicate that the smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back. Considering the current trend, the smartphone is most likely to feature a standard RGB sensor, a super wide angle lens, and a telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom.

The smartphone does not have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Considering the fact that the ZenFone 6 will have a taller 19.5:9 aspect ratio display, the smartphone is most likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As of now, there is no confirmation on the specifications of the Asus ZenFone 6. The smartphone is most likely to come with 2019 class flagship processor with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with dual SIM card slots.

As of now, there is no information on price or the launch date of the smartphone. Considering the leaks, the smartphone is most likely to be showcased at the upcoming MWC 2019 and is expected to cost around $500 or Rs 30,000 for the base variant.