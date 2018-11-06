Video: Asus Zenfone 6 with odd notch placement leaked

A functional Asus Zenfone 6 has surfaced online, in numerous images, and even a hands-on video. By looking at the image and the video you'll get a clear picture of what Asus is planning for its next smartphone.

It appears that the device is made of glass and metal, and will feature a rear fingerprint sensor. The scanner is a part of the whole camera setup on the rear panel. The power key and volume rockers are placed on the right side, while the left side isn't clearly shown in the image and video. It likely that the SIM card tray would be on the top.

On the bottom of the phone, you will be able to see a Type-C USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the phone's speaker grills. On the front panel, you'll notice something odd. The notch is placed in the upper right corner and houses the front-facing camera. The earpiece is placed on the top of the device, making the bezels even slimmer. The odd notch placement is something we haven't seen before in smartphones.

Asus launched its Zenfone 5 models this year, so it's likely that the company will do the same with the Zenfone 6 as well. What's still unclear whether the Zenfone 6 models sport different designs. Since we've already seen three different prototypes of the Zenfone 6 recently, it is possible that the company uses all three prototypes.

That being said, Asus is expected to unveil the Zenfone 6 during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February next year, so we will get more information in the coming days. The company will probably introduce two or three ZenFone 6 models at the MWC next year.

Recently, the company also announced the launch of its new Windows 10 laptops, VivoBook S15 (S530) and S14 (S430). Both S15 and S14 further comes with ErgoLift hinge that claims to offer desktop keyboard-like experience.

Both laptops come with a three-sided NanoEdge display and feature an 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX150 discrete graphics.