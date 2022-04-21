HP Pavilion Aero 13 Review: A Heavy-Duty Machine In Ultra-Sleek Body

Design aside, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 draws power from the AMD Ryzen 5000 series coupled with the AMD Radeon graphics. The end product is both sleek and powerful. I've been using the new HP Pavilion laptop for some time and exploring everything it has to offer. I've discussed its pros and cons in this detailed review.

Specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

GPU: AMD Radeon Graphics

Display: 13.3-inch IPS WUXGA

Memory: 16GB LPDDR4x

Storage: 512GB

Battery: 43WHr

OS: Microsoft Windows 11

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Design: Ultralight And Compact

One of the features that I loved about the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is its design. The laptop packs a magnesium frame, which makes it light weighing less than 1Kg. The unit reviewed here is the Pale Rose Gold model, which gives an elegant finish. Moreover, the compact build ensures you can slip it into your tote bag and carry it around hassle-free. Plus, there's a fingerprint sensor for security.

That said, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 misses out on a couple of factors. Firstly, it doesn't include a touchscreen display. It also doesn't have a 360-hinge design for a tab mode. The speakers are also placed on the rear side of the laptop, which absorbs sound when placed on the bed. Additionally, there's no camera shutter for enhanced privacy, which is a feature I've found mostly on Lenovo laptops.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Display: Maximum Screen Space

Moving on, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 flaunts a 13.3-inch IPS LCD panel with a WUXGA resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The laptop also offers a micro-edge, anti-glare display with 400 nits of peak brightness with 100 percent sRGB support. This makes the HP Pavilion Aero 13 an ideal laptop for all kinds of activities, including watching movies and gaming.

I loved the ultra-thin bezel design of the HP Pavilion Aero 13, which gives maximum screen real estate. I've used a few other laptops with small-sized 13-inch displays. But with this HP laptop, the micro-edge display makes sure you have the best viewing experience. I used the laptop in both outdoor and indoor environments - and I found it to be suitable for all environments.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Performance: Benchmark Evaluation

Design and display aside, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a powerful laptop with its specs under the hood. The laptop draws power from the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U coupled with the AMD Radeon Graphics and comes with 16GB RAM with 512GB storage.



The AMD Ryzen 5000 series is powerful and can handle all sorts of laptop tasks seamlessly. I ran a couple of benchmarks to determine its power and performance. Firstly, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 scored 5188 and 1369 in multi-core and single-core tests, respectively, on the Geekbench. It also secured 3207 and 500 in multi-core and single-core tests, respectively, on the CPU-Z benchmark test.

The Cinebench R23 test showed 6054 points in multi-core and 1356 points in single-core tests. Additionally, I ran the PC Mark 10 and the 3D Mark benchmarks to determine the GPU performance of the HP Pavilion Aero 13. The PC Mark 10 score revealed 5320 points overall, with 9065 points for essentials, 8821 points for productivity, and 5110 points for digital content creation.

The 3D Mark tests showed 1155 points for the GPU. The overall result of these benchmarks shows that the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a powerful processor, especially in terms of CPU. The GPU scores are good but aren't that good for intense gaming. Digital tasks like photo editing and video editing can be done, but users might prefer a system with even more powerful graphics.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Real-Life Performance: Ideal For Everyday Use

Benchmarks scores aside, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a performance-centric laptop for routine, everyday tasks. I used the laptop for a wide range of activities like working on doc files, attending video conferences, editing, casual gaming, and watching movies. There was hardly any lag or glitches with the laptop while running one or more tasks at once.

The audio of the laptop is developed by Bang & Olufsen, which produces crystal clear audio delivery. However, it would have been even better if the speakers were placed on top as the sound is easily absorbed when placed on a bed or soft cushions. All in all, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a laptop that delivers power-rich in a compact body, ensuring you get the best of both design and performance.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Battery: Decent For Regular Tasks

One of the most important aspects of a laptop is the battery. And HP has done a decent job with the Pavilion Aero 13 laptop. Firstly, one should note that this is an ultra-sleek device, which means there isn't much room for a large battery. The laptop ships with a 43Wh Li-ion polymer battery backed by a 65W smart AC power adapter.

I found the laptop requires more than an hour to fully charge and takes a while longer when you have apps running in the background. Once fully charged, the laptop can run for a long time without requiring extra fuel. I could watch four one-hour episodes on Netflix on a single charge. It runs longer if you're using the laptop for casual tasks like browsing or working on a doc file; drains faster if you're using it for gaming.

HP Pavilion Aero 13 Verdict: A Worthy Consideration

To note, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 starts from Rs. 68,999, which makes it a good deal to get for a laptop under Rs. 70K. If this is your budget, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is worthy of consideration. Yes, it misses out on features like touchscreen, which is now available on laptops priced even lesser.

But you get a super-powerful processor, an ultra-sleek design, and all the goodies of an HP device. If you're looking for a laptop that you carry around a lot - I would recommend the HP Pavilion Aero as it's lightweight and powerful, and affordable too.