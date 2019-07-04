These 10 Important Technological Inventions Were Made By Indians

ENGLISH

    We all know that India has always had some great minds and personalities in almost every field, be it literature, politics, music, entertainment, sports and science.

    Well, over the years India has produced some of the world's best mathematicians, engineers and scientists who have made remarkable discoveries and inventions. We are not talking about the great invention of 'Zero' or the origins of 'Plastic Surgery' in the B.C but more of contemporary inventions in the field of technology.

    Technological Inventions By Indians In Recent Times

    Email
     

    Email

    VA Shiva Ayyadurai is an American scientist of Indian origin, inventor and entrepreneur. As a high school student in 1979, he developed an electronic version of an interoffice mail system, which he called "EMAIL" and copyrighted in 1982.

    Radio

    In 1895, Sir J. C. Bose gave his first public demonstration of electromagnetic waves, Sir J. C. Bose invented the Mercury Coherer (together with the telephone receiver) used by Guglielmo Marconi to receive the radio signal in his first transatlantic radio communication in December 1901.

    Sir J. C. Bose holds the first patent worldwide to invent a solid-state diode detector to detect EM waves. The detector was built using a galena crystal. Bose has been credited belatedly for his achievement.

    Intel Pentium Chip

    The world famous and most widely used chip in computers, the Intel Pentium Chip was invented by Vinod Dham. He is also called the 'Father of Pentium Chip'.

    USB
     

    USB

    The USB is a part of our daily lives. This tiny, data storage gadget was co-invented by an Indian-American computer architect Ajay Bhatt. But he didn't make any money out of it and he is okay with that.

    According to a report from Business Insider Ajay said that he didn't do it for money, instead he did this to bring about a change. And according to him, not very often people get a chance to bring about this big a change. 

    Fiber Optics

    Dr. Narinder Singh Kapany is named as one of the 7 ‘Unsung Heroes' by Fortune Magazine and is widely recognized as the ‘Father of Fiber Optics' for his pioneering work in Fiber Optics technology.

    Rocket Missiles

    It was India, and it was none other than Tipu Sultan, the ruler of Mysore and his father Hyder Ali that first used the iron-cased and metal-cylinder rockets against the British East India Company in 1780.

    Cotton Gin

    Cotton Gin is a machine used to separate cotton from the seeds. The simple handheld roller gins called the Charkha have been used in India since at least 500 AD, according to the carvings found in Ajanta Caves.

    However, this machine has undergone a lot of changes through the course of time but the most primitive form of cotton gin originated from India.

    Green Living – Streets Made Of Plastics

    An Indian Chemistry professor Rajagopalan Vasudevan devised a way to transform common plastic litter into a substitute for bitumen - the main ingredient in asphalt used for road construction. He is also known as the "Plastic Man," Vasudevan's ingenious invention has already paved 3,000 miles (5,000 kilometres) of plastic roads in at least 11 Indian states.

    Education – Cardboard Boxes Transformed Into Desks

    In rural India most students do not have proper desks, making learning more difficult -contributing to poor eyesight and posture.

    Marketing company DDB India and the non-profit organisation Aarambh came up with a creative solution called Help Desk. Made from discarded carton, the cardboard desk doubles up as a briefcase like school bag and costs only 20 rupees to produce.

    The Help Desks are making significant difference in student's lives and are easy to export to other countries in need as well.

    Speech To Language – Breathing Translates To Spoken Communication

    A 16 yr old Indian boy, Arsh Shah Dilbagi invented TALK, an AAC - augmentative and alternative communication device - that converts breaths into synthesized sentences or speak-out commands and phrases. This patent-pending technological invention has the potential to change the lives of people with developmental disabilities and speech impairments.
    Dilbagi was a finalist at the Google 2014 Science Fair and the portable invention will hopefully be on the market in the near future.

    After all the odds, India & all the global Indians prove from time to time that we have the talent & the power to change the world or at least make it a better place to live in.

