Realme 5 Pro Vs Realme 5: What Are The Key Differences

Realme 5 Pro Vs Realme 5: Design

Both smartphones appear similar in terms of design, but the primary difference is the USB ports. While the Realme 5 Pro comes with a USB Type-C port, the Realme 5 packs a standard microUSB port.

They both offer a gradient diamond cut rear panel which looks quite appealing when light falls on their surface. But as with most of the shiny rear panels, the Realme 5 series is also a smudge magnet and you will need to wrap them in cases.

At the rear, the quad-cameras are aligned vertically on the top left corner followed by the Realme branding. The fingerprint scanner is also mounted on the back and has an ideal positioning for unlocking. The ports and keys are also placed identically on both the handsets.

The volume rockers and the SIM card tray are placed on the left, while the right panel houses the power key. At the bottom, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, a charging slot, and a speaker grill.

Realme 5 Pro Vs Realme 5: Display

The display on the Realme 5 is slightly bigger than the Pro variant, but is lower in resolution. It offers a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels. On the other hand, the 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ display on the Realme 5 Pro measures 6.3-inches.

There is waterdrop notch on both the handsets is quite small in size. Protecting both the displays is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer.

In our initial testing, we found the display on both the handsets quite good in terms of performance. But we will be coming up with a detailed display performance report in the coming days.

Realme 5 Pro Vs Realme 5: Hardware And Software

Realme has equipped both the Realme 5 Pro and the Realme 5 with some good set of internals. The Pro variant is backed by a mid-range octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset (based on 10nm architecture) and is available in three different configurations. You can choose from a 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage options.

On the other hand, the standard Realme 5 makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 665 SoC and is also announced in three different configurations - 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage, 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage. Notably, the internal memory is expandable on both smartphones.

On the software front, both the smartphones come pre-loaded with Android Pie OS topped with Color OS 6 skin. There is hardly any difference in terms of the user interface and you get a similar user experience (software-wise) on both the handsets. However, the smoothness might differ on due to difference in the RAM size.

Realme 5 Pro Vs Realme 5: Cameras

Realme raised the standards in the budget segment by introducing a quad-camera setup on the Realme 5 series. Both the smartphone offers similar lenses but with packs a different primary sensor.

The standard Realme 5 comes with a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and dual 2MP sensors. The Realme 5 Pro ships with a 48MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX 586 primary sensor.

For selfies, the standard variant offers a 13MP camera, while the Pro variant comes with a 16MP selfie snapper. Both the front cameras come with an AI beauty mode for enhanced selfies. The cameras are capable on both the handsets and are loaded with features.

Realme 5 Pro Vs Realme 5: Battery

Both the smartphones come with a different battery setup. While the Realme 5 Pro is backed by a 4,035 mAh battery, the Realme 5 comes with a bigger 5,000mAh unit. The former comes with a 10W charging support, while the latter has a 20W fast charging support.

The battery on both the units is capable enough to last through a day with moderate usage. We will be sharing our feedback on its performance in our comprehensive review.

Our Thoughts:

Realme has no doubt raised the standards in the budget smartphone segment with the launch of the Realme 5 series featuring a quad-camera setup. The on-sheet specifications of both the handsets not only looks good but is expected to deliver good on performance as well.

For an asking price of Rs. 9,999, you not only get four cameras but a big display, potent mid-range chipset and big batteries. In my opinion, the Realme 5 is undeniably one of the best budget smartphone series which you can get in the market.