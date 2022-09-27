Citroen C3 Electric Spotted In India, Could Launch On September 29 News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

It seems like Citroen India is prepared to steal the thunder away from the Tata Tiago EV, which will be debuting tomorrow in India. The French auto manufacturer shared a cryptic post on its Twitter page, which suggests that it will be revealing an electric car on September 29, 2022, a day after the launch of the Tiago EV. In all likelihood, this could be the electric version of the recently launched Citroen C3 hatchback.

Citroen C3 Electric Spotted In India

The Citroen C3 Electric was spotted undisguised in the image that surfaced on the internet recently. The car is instantly recognizable as it is identical to the ICE version of the Citroen C3. Heck, even the grille isn't blanked off. The only visible difference is that it gets the charging port mounted on its left front fender. The car was reportedly hooked up to a fast charger, which means it could support 30kW to 50kW charging speeds.

Don't expect a major overhaul in terms of the interior. The C3 EV could carry a similar-looking dashboard with a large 10-inch infotainment screen. However, you can expect Citroen to add some essential features, which were missing in its petrol-powered avatar.

What Would Citroen C3 Electric Bring To The Table?

Carlos Tavares, CEO of the Stellantis group, had earlier confirmed that the brand was working on a sub 4-meter electric car for the Indian market. The Citroen C3 is expected to be built on the CMP platform of the ICE Citroen C3, but with some revisions to accommodate the battery pack and the electric motor. This product is conceived in India and will be locally produced to allow the brand to price it aggressively.

Since the Citroen C3 is a longer car than the Tata Tiago and comes with a wheelbase of 2,540mm, you can expect the Citroen to plonk a larger-sized battery pack. Citroen's tweet reads, "What is enough?". After simple calculations, a battery pack between 30kWh to 40kWh should be enough to offer a driving range between 200km to 300km. It is likely to inherit the fun-to-drive element from the Citroen C3 ICE avatar. Citroen will look to replicate it by offering a powerful electric motor capable of 0-100km/hr in under 10 seconds.

The Citroen C3 EV will be produced at the PSA group's manufacturing facility in Chennai, India. Purportedly, it will carry 90 percent localization, with the batteries being imported. This unexpected announcement from Citroen is sure to ruffle a few feathers. Tata and other electric car manufacturers will be following the event closely on September 29, 2022. Citroen may also reveal its new brand logo at the event.

