Supposed Samsung Galaxy S9 pictures show higher screen-to-body ratio

The next generation flagship smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy S9 is circulating in a lot of rumors and leaks since a long time. The device is speculated to be unveiled in January 2018 along with the Galaxy S9+ though it is unlikely to expect such an early launch.

Word has it that the Galaxy S9 smartphones will come with a higher screen-to-body ratio of over 90%. As expected, an alleged real picture of the device has been spotted online before its launch. These pictures have been shared by @venyagaskin1 on Twitter, a noted leakster with a good track record of revealing accurate renders before the actual launch. However, there is no confirmation tipping that this device is the Galaxy S9.

Following the same, another Twitter-based tipster @Unverselce has also leaked a set of pictures claimed to be those of the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone. In terms of design, these pictures appear to reveal the full-screen design on the Galaxy S9 just like its predecessor. There seems to be a curved edge Infinity Display panel with significant changes at the bottom bezel that looks narrower than the one on the Galaxy S8. The bezel at the top is also reduced to a great extent leaving room only for the selfie camera, sensors and earpiece.

These renders definitely show that there could be a higher screen-to-body ratio on the Galaxy S9 duo. This way, the smartphones might appear even taller than the previous generation models.

If the previous speculations are to be believed, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are expected to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC or Exynos 9810 based on the 10nm process based on the region. Though the renders do not reveal the rear of the device, we can expect it to feature a dual camera setup as seen on the Galaxy Note 8. The other aspects those are speculated include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, iris scanner and facial recognition feature.