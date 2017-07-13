Samsung installs first LED screen in a cinema

Samsung has announced that it has installed the first ever commercial cinema LED screen at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Korea. The LED screen has been crafted as a High Dynamic Range theater display. Moreover, Samsung Audio Labs collaborated with HARMAN to proffer true-to-life audio experience to viewers. HARMAN is an American audio solutions company.

HS Kim, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics stated, "Through sharper and more realistic colors, complementary audio and an elevated presentation, our Cinema LED Screen makes viewers feel as if they are part of the picture. We are excited to partner with Lotte Cinema to bring this technology to theater-goers, and look forward to continuing to shape the cinema of the future."

The South Korean technology giant, Samsung, has introduced several advancements to the world when it comes to seamless visuals and looks like Samsung has done it again by placing the foundation stone for commercial cinemas with 4K visuals.

The cinema has been designed with a screen 10.3m (33.8ft) wide in size. The cinema LED screen supports a variety of configurations. The cinema also gets the advancement of HDR with LED screen which offers a 4K i.e. 4,096 x 2,160 resolution. The brightness level can be peaked to 10 times as high as the display of standard cinema projectors.

CEO of Lotte Cinema Wonchun Cha expressed his excitement, "We look forward to working with Samsung to introduce new, high-quality technology to the movie industry in the future, and we are excited to drive customer satisfaction through an improved viewing environment that brings a variety of content to life."

Samsung has paired its LED Cinema screen with audio technologies from JBL by HARMAN

