Xiaomi opens third Mi Home Store in Bengaluru

Back in May, Xiaomi opened India's first Mi Home Store in Bengaluru. During the launch of the Mi Max 2 in India, it was announced that they will launch two more Mi Home Stores in July itself.

As proposed, Xiaomi opened the second Mi Home Store at 1 MG Road Mall in Bengaluru on July 22. However, there was a delay in inaugurating the third store that was to happen on July 29. Today, after a week's delay, the company has opened the third Mi Home Store at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, Bangalore.

Xiaomi's India head Manu Kumar Jain has taken to Twitter to announce the opening of the third Mi Home Store in the country. He has posted a few photos of the inauguration of the store as well.

Similar to the other Mi Home Stores, this one at Orion Mall will also be an exclusive store of Xiaomi. At its store, the Mi fans can purchase the Mi and Redmi lineup of smartphones, headphones, fitness bands, power banks, VR headset, selfie sticks, etc. This store will sell all the Xiaomi products those are available in the country.

In addition to these three Mi Home Stores in Bengaluru, India will get more Mi Home Stores soon. Xiaomi has announced its plans to launch more such offline stores in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad in the coming months. Initially, they will start with Delhi and go to the other cities. Notably, Xiaomi is in plans to open 100 Mi Home Stores all over India in the next two years.