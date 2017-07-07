10 best Quick Charging smartphones: Price starts at Rs 3,999

Smartphone manufacturers, precisely the engineers are working quite hard to improve the mobile user experience for consumers. One major focus area is to improve on battery performance.
While not much has been achieved in enhancing the mobile device's battery backup, some noticeable developments have been attained in charging methods.
Almost every high end handset and even mid range smartphones now come equipped with fast charging technology. However, you can also experience the same with affordable handsets.
Today we have created a list for best fast charging equipped smartphones. They are easy on pocket and high on battery performance. Have a look.
Motorola Moto G4 Play
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.4 GHz quad-core 64-bit Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 2800mAh battery with Quick Charge
Honor Holly 2 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 7,979
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with Emotion UI 3.1
- Dual SIM (CDMA / 4G)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 4000mAh battery
iVooMi ME1
Buy At Price of Rs 4,299
Key Features
- 5-inch HD IPS with 2.5D Curve Glass
- RAM+ROM: 1+8 GB (128 GB Expandable through SD Card)
- 4G VoLTE Dual SIM
- Android Marshmallow 6.0 (Upgradable to Android 7.0)
- 5MP with LED Flash
- 5MP front camera
- 3000mAh Battery
iVooMi iV505
Buy At Price of Rs 4,299
Key Features
- 5 inches(12.7 cm) qHD IPS Display
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB + 128 GB Expandable
- 4G VoLTE Dual SIM with Quad Core Processor
- 5 MP Rear Camera with LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 3000 mAh Battery Fast Charging
iVooMi ME1 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 5,199
Key Features
- 5 inch HD IPS Display with 2.5D Curve Glass
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB Internal Memory
- Expandable upto 128 GB
- 3000 mAh Battery
- Fast Charge 2.0
- 4G VoLTE Dual SIM
- Android Marshmallow 6.0 (Upgradable to Android 7.0)
- 8 MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5 MP front camera
Panasonic Eluga Arc
Buy At Price of Rs 7,239
Key Features
- 4.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS 2.5D Curved glass display
- 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916 ) 64-bit processor with Adreno 305 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G LTE with voLTE
- 1800mAh battery
Yu Yuphoria
Buy At Price of Rs 6,666
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS Fully Laminated display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.2 GHz Quad-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 (MSM8916) processor with Adreno 306 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Cyanogen OS 12 based on Android 5.0 (Lollipop)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2230mAh battery
Motorola Moto G Turbo
Buy At Price of Rs 9,199
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 5.1.1 (Lollipop)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G
- 2,470 mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Hyve Pryme
Buy At Price of Rs 9,949
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
InFocus EPIC 1
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 (MT6797) processor with Mali-T880MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with InLife UI 2.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh Battery
LeEco Le 2
Buy At Price of Rs 11,499
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EUI 5.8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3,000mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto G4
Buy At Price of Rs 9,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 617 (4 x 1.5GHz + 4 x 1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE with VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging