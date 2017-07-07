10 best Quick Charging smartphones: Price starts at Rs 3,999

Smartphone manufacturers, precisely the engineers are working quite hard to improve the mobile user experience for consumers. One major focus area is to improve on battery performance.

While not much has been achieved in enhancing the mobile device's battery backup, some noticeable developments have been attained in charging methods.

Almost every high end handset and even mid range smartphones now come equipped with fast charging technology. However, you can also experience the same with affordable handsets.

Today we have created a list for best fast charging equipped smartphones. They are easy on pocket and high on battery performance. Have a look.

