Best Android Nougat smartphones with 4G Volte under Rs 10,000

The Indian smartphone market has been deemed as the fastest growing and most exciting smartphone market worldwide and looking at how things are going right now the market will continue to grow more in coming days.
Against such backdrop many global as well as local smartphones brands are launching their products in India. Moreover, with the eminent launch of Reliance Jio there has been a huge influx of 4G VoLTE phones in India.
So to support the network many smartphone manufacturer have been launching affordable 4G compatible smartphones in India which consumers can purchase and benefit from the service.
So if you are looking forward to buying a new Android phone that supports 4G then we have curated a list of the best 4G VoLTE smartphones under 10000 in India.
This list of best Android mobiles under 10,000 is in no particular order, as different people like different features and currently there is no smartphone in the market that has all the market leading features in every category.
Hence, every smartphone in this list has its own USP. So without any further ado, let's get started.
Motorola Moto E4
Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass Full lamination display with 70% NTSC color gamut
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh removable battery with 5W/10W rapid charging
Nokia 3
Rs 9,499
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery
Motorola Moto C Plus
Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD
- Dual (nano) SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge
Intex Elyt E7
Rs 7,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB LDDR3 RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4020mAh battery
Motorola Moto C
Rs 6,499
Key Features
- 5 Inch FWVGA Display
- 1.1GHz MT6737M Quad Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2 MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- 4GVoLTE
- 2350 MAh Battery
Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus
Rs 5,900
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.325 GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Intex Aqua A4
Rs 3,999
Key Features
- 4-inch WVGA (480 x 800 pixels) display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB via microSD card
- Android Nougat 7.0 OS
- Dimensions: 125x64x11.2mm, Weight: 147gms
- 5MP rear camera
- 2MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 1750mAh battery
Videocon Krypton 22
Rs 6,000
Key Features
- 5.0 inches IPS 720 x 1280 pixels display
- Android,7.0 Nougat
- Quad Core
- 1.1 GHz 2GB RAM processor
- 16GB native storage capacity
- 8MP main snapper at its rear
- 5MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Li-Ion 2450 mAh Battery
Intex Aqua Zenith
Rs 4,499
Key Features
- 5 Inch FWVGA Touchscreen Display
- 1.1 GHz Quad-Core MT6737M Processor
- 1GB RAM With 8GB ROM
- -5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Camera
- Dual Micro SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2000 MAh Battery
Intex Aqua Crystal Plus
Rs 5,599
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD Touchscreen Display- 1.25 GHz Quad-Core MT6737 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual Micro + Nano SIM
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2100 MAh Battery