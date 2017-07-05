Best 4G smartphones to buy in India

It all started with GSM connection and now the talk of 5G has already started. It is truly awe-inspiring how fast the technology has advanced. While we still have to wait for some time to avail the 5G services, the option of 4G is already there.

Especially, the entry of the Reliance Jio not only changed the entire scenario of the Indian telecom sector, it also allowed common users to turn towards 4G.

4G or the fourth generation of the wireless data transmission networks offer more bandwidth and greater speeds for everyday mobile device operations, such as messaging, video calling and mobile TV.

This is why we have rounded the list for best smartphones that carry 4G support. You can check them out below.

