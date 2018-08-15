10 gadgets you can buy under Rs. 100 in India

Nowadays, there are numerous amount of offers and deals offered on various electronic gadgets and accessories. However, even after these offers, these gadgets will cost a bomb and everyone cannot afford these items.

So, we have made a list of accessories or gadgets which are available on Amazon India under the price tag of Rs 100. All the products that we have mentioned are priced equal to or less than Rs 100. These are some of the best gadgets that we can pick, which offers high functionality and some of these accessories are must have as well.

Here are the top 10 gadgets that everyone should buy under Rs 100 price mark. Do note that these items might go out of stock, so, make sure to make a purchase as soon as possible.

OTG Adapter Key Specs

Available on Amazon

Connect your USB On-the-Go capable tablet computer or Smartphone to USB 2.0 devices (thumb drives / USB mouse / keyboard... etc.)

COMPATIBILITY : Compatible with Only Android OTG Supported Devices. Make sure your Device is OTG Compatible Before Buying.

UNIVERSAL - Can be used for Pen Drive, Keyboard, Mouse, EXT.HDD USB 2.0 Compatible

TESTED - All adapters have been Fully tested and Working.

COMPACT BUILD: Premium components with Durable Plastic construction.Take the adapter anywhere. Light and compact, it is so small that you can fit it into the coin pocket of your jeans. GTD Essentials 3.5mm Stereo Audio Male to 2 X 3.5mm Female Earphone Jack Splitter Adapter Key Specs

Available on Amazon

Small 3.5mm jack plug y splitter, travel size design

Usually used to plug two headphones or sets of speakers (which uses 3.5mm jacks) into one output

Male 3.5mm jack to two female 3.5mm sockets

Allow to connect two sets of earphones, headphones or stereo speakers to your mp3 or media player

It can also connect pc sound (card) or mp3/ mp4 player to surround sound speakers / amplifier MINI USB LIGHT Key Specs

Available on Amazon

nergy Saving Night Book Reading Led Light , Torche. Color : Color : Any one color will be shipped from shown here. & perfectly work with Laptop : HP 15-P029TX

Most of similar looking LED Light in market is with 5 Bulb and Rated Voltage is 3V where this LED is comes with 6 Super Bright Bulk and Rates voltage 5V. with Stylish and Portable Design, Easy to Take With You.

Super power-saving! No batteries needed ! No worried about the power running out of - works with your laptop or power bank. Slim design, Desk, bed, outdoor, wherever you are, it offers convenience

Portable USB LED Flexible Lamp 5V 1.2W USB Ultra Bright LED Light Lamp For Power Bank Computer Laptop Tablet PC Chargers Low Power Consumption .

Powered by any Devices with USB Port. Ultra Bright with Low Power Consumption. Rated voltage: 5V. Rated Power: 1.2W. Size: 170*18.5*9mm.Material: Silicone FIDGIT SPINNER: Key Specs

Available on Amazon

Ultra-durable to ensure longevity and smooth rotation, easy to carry, small, simple, discrete and fun

Great toy for fidgeters, anxiety, focusing, adhd, autism, quitting bad habits and staying awake

Like all bearings and spinning fidget toys, it takes time spinning and breaking-in to achieve longer spinner times, the more you spin the toy, the longer it will last

Bring out that creative genius lying deep within you by increasing your concentration any time on the go, whether you're at home, at school, or at the workplace, the 360 spinner helps you find new perspectives as you put your brain to use, whether studying, brainstorming, researching, etc

Hold spinner in one hand and use the other hand to spin it rapidly using small continuous strikes to keep it spinning indefinitely with practice, spinners can be spun using one hand only using the fingers of one hand to stop and start spinning OTG CABLE Key Specs

Available on Amazon

USB OTG

Data Transfer Cable

About 10 cm long

Black colour Mobile Ring Holder Key Specs

Available on Amazon

Adjust ring stand angles to watch YouTube or Movies with Smartphones and Tablets

Strong adhesive on Smartphones and Tablets. No sticky residual after detaching. Reuse pad by washing with water.

Smart Ring with Stand: Stand can be pasted on any surface (such as car dashboard) to hang the phone ESCA ES-01 Apple Lightning 8pin To MicroUSB Charger Adapter Converter For iPhone 6s/6/5/5S/5C iPad Mini Key Specs

Available on Amazon

Converters 8Pin to microUSB - It is very east to change any Micro USB pin to Lightning 8Pin for Sync & Charging

Compatible with iPhone 6S/6/5S/5C/5 | iPod Touch 5 | iPod Nano 7 | iPad 4 Retina | iPad mini

Make sure you connect this adapter to the cable having

Pocket Size

Package Contains: 1 x 8pin to microUSB Adapter XTRA Mini Fan with Micro Pin with OTG Support USB Fan for All Android Smartphones Key Specs

Available on Amazon

Micro Pin USB Fan for Mobile Phone

Best Gadget on the Move providing Cool AIR

Pocket Friendly Gadget...Easy to carry & Use

Compatible with All Andriod Devices with OTG Support

Adopts high standard aircraft motor JM Audio Stereo Y Splitter Cable for Smartphones and Tablets (Multicoloured) Key Specs

Available on Amazon

Compatible With: Apple Iphone, Ipod, Ipad Etc. And Amp

Colour: White One End: 3.5Mm Stereo Male Plug, The Other End: Dual 3.5Mm Stereo Female Jack

This 3.5Mm Stereo Extension Cable Can Be Used To Extend The Standard 3.5Mm Headphone Cable That Is Used With Most Computer Speakers, Headphones, Headsets, Microphones Etc

Enabled To Share Audio Songs From Same Device. This 3.5Mm Audio Jack Splitter Cable Is Specially Designed For All Trendy Ipod, Iphone, Ipad Users

Cable Length: 12 Cm Audio Jack Plug of 3.5mm 1 to 2 Double Earphone Headphone Y Splitter Cable Cord Jack Adapter Plug for Earphone Headset MP3 (2pcs) Key Specs

Available on Amazon

100 % Brand New And High Quality

Specifically for headsets with mic capability Unique U shape design.

Can be used with any portable device that uses a 4 position 3.5mm jack

Package Includes : 1x 3.5mm Splitter

Imported From Hongkong