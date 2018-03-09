10 similarly priced smartphones that stand up against LG V30S ThinQ in India

LG V30+ is one of the most technologically advanced flagship smartphone we have tested in the year 2017. But despite the high-end innards, the smartphone faced a lot of competition from its rivals and in a way failed to grab a bigger market chunk. However LG had a plan for it.
The company has updated the handset with the power of Artificial Intelligence to make it smarter and future ready. The AI equipped variant of LG V30- the LG V30S ThinQ was unveiled at MWC 2018. It is not yet available in the Indian market but LG will soon send some official words on its launch.
Meanwhile, you can take a look at some of the best flagship handsets from available in the market, The list includes products from Motorola, OnePlus, Honor, Google, Sony and others. These smartphones will not at at all disappoint you. Have a look.
Motorola Moto Z2 Force
Best Price of Moto Z2 Force
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield Display
- 2.45GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 835 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Moto Mods
- 12MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Dual Tone Flash
- Bluetooth 4.2
- -4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 2730mAh Battery
HTC U11 Plus
Best Price of HTC U11 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I
- Nano SIM
- 12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash,
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3930mAh built-in battery with QuickCharge 3.0
LG V30 Plus
Best Price of LG V30 Plus
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera with 90-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
OnePlus 5T
Best Price of OnePlus 5T
Key Specs
- 6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 )
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Google Pixel 2 XL
Best Price of Google Pixel 2 XL
Key Specs
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB DDR4X RAM
- 64GB / 128GB storage
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 12.2MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3520mAh battery with fast charging
Google Pixel 2
Best Price of Google Pixel 2
Key Specs
- 5 inch FHD AMOLED Display
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 2700mAh Battery
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Best Price of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Nokia 8
Best Price of Nokia 8
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB DDR4X RAM
- 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with 1.4um pixel size
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging
Sony Xperia XZ1
Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ1
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging
HTC U11
Best Price of HTC U11
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Quad HD Display
- 2.45 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Cam
- Bluetooth 4.2
- NFC
- USB-C Audio
- WiFi
- Fingerprint
- 3000 MAh Battery
OnePlus 5
Best Price of OnePlus 5
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD OPTIC AMOLED Display With 401 PPI
- 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16 + 20MP Rear Camera With PDAF & Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi
- 3300 MAh Battery
