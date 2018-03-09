10 similarly priced smartphones that stand up against LG V30S ThinQ in India

LG V30+ is one of the most technologically advanced flagship smartphone we have tested in the year 2017. But despite the high-end innards, the smartphone faced a lot of competition from its rivals and in a way failed to grab a bigger market chunk. However LG had a plan for it.

The company has updated the handset with the power of Artificial Intelligence to make it smarter and future ready. The AI equipped variant of LG V30- the LG V30S ThinQ was unveiled at MWC 2018. It is not yet available in the Indian market but LG will soon send some official words on its launch.

Meanwhile, you can take a look at some of the best flagship handsets from available in the market, The list includes products from Motorola, OnePlus, Honor, Google, Sony and others. These smartphones will not at at all disappoint you. Have a look.

Motorola Moto Z2 Force Best Price of Moto Z2 Force

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield Display

2.45GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 835 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Moto Mods

12MP Dual Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With Dual Tone Flash

Bluetooth 4.2

-4G VoLTE/WiFi

2730mAh Battery HTC U11 Plus Best Price of HTC U11 Plus

Key Specs 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 Oreo with HTC Sense U.I

Nano SIM

12MP UltraPixel 3 rear camera with Dual LED flash,

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3930mAh built-in battery with QuickCharge 3.0 LG V30 Plus Best Price of LG V30 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera with 90-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging OnePlus 5T Best Price of OnePlus 5T

Key Specs

6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 )

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Google Pixel 2 XL Best Price of Google Pixel 2 XL

Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM

64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging Google Pixel 2 Best Price of Google Pixel 2

Key Specs

5 inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2700mAh Battery Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Best Price of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Nokia 8 Best Price of Nokia 8

Key Specs

5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB DDR4X RAM

128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera

5MP front-facing camera with 1.4um pixel size

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging Sony Xperia XZ1 Best Price of Sony Xperia XZ1

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging HTC U11 Best Price of HTC U11

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Quad HD Display

2.45 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

12MP HTC UltraPixel 3 Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash

16MP Front Cam

Bluetooth 4.2

NFC

USB-C Audio

WiFi

Fingerprint

3000 MAh Battery OnePlus 5 Best Price of OnePlus 5

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD OPTIC AMOLED Display With 401 PPI

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 64-Bit Quad-Core Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

16 + 20MP Rear Camera With PDAF & Dual LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi

3300 MAh Battery

