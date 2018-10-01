13 Realme 2 Pro tips and tricks to get the most out of the smartphone

Night Mode

Night mode is a handy feature that we come across in several smartphones of late. If you are using the device at night or in a dark room, you are prone to experience eye strain. In such situations, the Night Shield feature in the Realme 2 Pro will be of help. It will reduce the blue light emitted by the screen thus preventing the eye strain.

You can schedule when the night mode should be activated or enable it instantly. You can do it fro the notification panel or by going to Settings → Display & Brightness → Night Shield.

Quiet Time

This feature will put the phone in silent mode without any vibrations. It will only show alerts that you have permitted. A moon icon will be displayed on the status bar. However, the alarm clock and countdown timer will be active. You can choose to allow call and SMS notifications for select contacts. And, it can be enabled manually or automatically on select days and time. You can enable it from the notification panel or Settings menu.

Assistive Ball

Assistive ball feature lets you navigate from anywhere on the screen. You can add a function or application to the assistive ball as per your preference. You can enable it from Settings → Smart & Convenient → Assistive Ball.

Navigation Gestures

This Realme smartphone supports navigation gestures as seen on iOS and Android 9 Pie. You can enable the navigation gestures and set gestures such as swipe up to go back, swipe up and hold to view the Recent Tasks and more. To enable navigation gestures, go to Settings → Smart & Convenient → Navigation Keys.

Smart Slidebar

This feature lets you access the quick apps and tools in the floating windows even when the device is used in the landscape mode. You can effectively multitask by replying to messages even while you are watching a video. Go to Settings → Smart & Convenient → Smart Slider to activate this feature.

Screen-off Gestures

The screen-off gestures will be useful if you want to access your smartphone even without unlocking it. Some of the common screen-off gestures are double tap to turn on the screen, draw O to start the camera, and more. You can enable this from Settings → Smart & Convenient → Gesture & Motion → Screen-off Gestures.

Smart Call

This feature can be activated from Settings → Smart & Convenient → Gesture & Motion →Smart Call. It lets you customize the device by letting you answer calls automatically when placed near the ear, switching modes during calls and flip to mute the incoming calls.

Three-finger screenshot

This is a very useful feature. You can take a screenshot using a three-finger slide on the screen instead of pressing a combination of the volume and power buttons. Enable this feature from Settings → Smart & Convenient → Gesture & Motion →3-finger Screenshot. And, you can click screenshots using a three-finger swipe on the screen.

Smart Driving

Turning on Smart Driving will turn on Bluetooth and keep the device ready for Bluetooth connection in your vehicle. So, your phone will be connected to your Bluetooth car kit automatically on having this feature turned on. Enable it from Settings → Smart & Convenient →Smart Driving.

Kids Space

The kids space feature lets you restrict the duration of usage, restrict some apps, and turn off the cellular data. You can prohibit kids from playing certain games and opening specific apps. Enable this feature from Settings → Security → Privacy Protection → Kids Space.

Magnification Gestures

With this feature enabled, you can use a triple-tap using one finger to zoom in and zoom out. You can drag using two or more fingers to scroll and pitch and unpitch using two or more fingers to adjust the level of zoom and more. Enable it from Settings → Additional Settings → Accessibility → Magnification Gestures.

Power saving mode

Realme 2 Pro has power saving and smart power saver modes. This will reduce the screen brightness, turn off the display in 15 seconds and more to save the battery life. You can enable it from Settings → Battery.

Screen Recording

If you need to record something in your screen, you can do it without any third-party app. ColorOS has a screen recording feature for this purpose. What's interesting is that this feature can record along with the sound. You can enable it from the notification panel. Also, there is a Screen Recording option under Settings → System Apps to customize this feature.