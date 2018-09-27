Realme 2 Pro launch highlights: Price starts Rs. 13,990

Finally, the Realme 2 Pro has been launched in India. The device has been launched with several highlights. It becomes the first smartphone in its price segment to arrive with a high-end storage, a Dewdrop design and many more highlights.

Well, the Realme 2 Pro has been launched in three storage variants with the top-end model having 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage space. The smartphone will go on sale starting from October 11.

Price and availability

The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 13,990, the mid-variant with 6GB RAM and 6GB ROM is priced at Rs. 15,990 and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 17,990. The first sale is slated for the midnight of October 11 exclusively via Flipkart.

Specifications and features

When it comes to the specifications, the Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass coating as well. The notch on top conceals the selfie camera, earpiece and light sensor.

Under its hood, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE under its hood. It offers low power consumption, super performance and AI capabilities. For imaging, there is a 16MP AI dual camera with Sony IMX398 sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor. The AI features include portrait mode, noise reduction, AI scene recognition, AR stickers, AI Album and more. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with AI Beautify.

The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.2. There are features such as Smart Bar to reply to messages while you are involved in any other task, Smart Driving, and more. The other features include AI Facial Unlock and a 3500mAh battery.

