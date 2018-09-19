ENGLISH

Realme 2 Pro confirmed specifications: Snapdragon 660 SoC, notch-display, and more

Realme 2 Pro to offer 91% screen to body ratio with a water-drop notch

    Realme is all set for the launch of the Realme 2 Pro in India on the 28th of September. The Realme 2 Pro is the third smartphone from the brand and is also expected to be the costliest Realme smartphone till date.

    Realme 2 Pro confirmed specifications: Snapdragon 660 SoC

    In an interview made by Gaurav (Technical Guruji), the CEO of the Realme, Madhav Seth has confirmed some of the features and specifications of the Realme 2 Pro. So, here are the latest details on the Realme 2 Pro, as confirmed by the CEO of Realme.

    Realme 2 Pro display

    The Realme 2 Pro will have a taller display with a water drop notch design. According to Madhav, the smartphone will offer 91% screen to body ratio, with 2.5 D curved tempered glass. Do note that the Realme 2 Pro will also have a premium all-glass design with a metallic mid-frame. The smartphone is likely to have a FHD+ IPS LCD screen with 6.3-inch screen size.

    Realme 2 Pro SoC

    In the previous Realme 2 Pro story, we said that the Realme 2 Pro would be running on the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. However, now the CEO of the company has officially confirmed that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AI SoC will power the Realme 2 Pro. He also confirmed that the Realme 2 Pro would be available in multiple storages and RAM options priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

    As of now, the Snapdragon 660 AI SoC is seen on the devices like Xiaomi Mi A2, Nokia 7 Plus, and the Vivo V1 Pro. Do note that, all three smartphones cost more than Rs 17,000 or more.

    Additional features

    The Realme 2 Pro will have a dual camera setup on the back and a single camera on the front. The device will also offer a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, which was missing on the Realme 1. As of now, there is no information on the battery capacity or the availability of the USB type C port. Albeit, the device will feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    Madhav Seth did confirm that the Realme 2 Pro will offer a custom version of ColorOS based on Android 8.1 Oreo and the device will be updated to Android 9 Pie. All in all, the Realme 2 Pro happens to be a nice upgrade, and now we know for sure that the Realme 2 Pro is not a rebranded version of the Oppo a7x. Considering the pricing strategy from the brand, the Realme 2 Pro could be the most affordable smartphone to launch in India with the Snapdragon 660 AI SoC.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
