20% More JIO data offer and discounts on JIO LYF smartphones

Reliance Jio's latest 4G mobile phone has been making quite a lot of news after it was revealed on July 21, 2017. It has not been even a week since the launch and yet Jio is back with another happy news for consumers.

Jio, the leader in 4G VoLTE service provider in the country isn't breaking a sweat and has come up with yet another scheme for consumers across the country. Jio is now offering additional 20% data on select models from Reliance's very own smartphone brand LYF. Not only will users get additional data but they can also avail heavy discounts on LYF smartphones.

Jio came in with LYF Earth 1 in the Indian market for the very first time in January 2016, offering users an alternative to then expensive VoLTE smartphones. LYF gained popularity for a brief period of time. Jio wants users to get their hands on LYF smartphones once again.

If you wish to avail the offer, we just made it simpler for you. We have compiled a list of smartphones that Jio is offering at a discounted price and additional 20% data. The price for smartphones range from as low as Rs. 6,500 to Rs. 19,000 and above.

53% Off on LYF F1S with 20% More Data Offer Click Here to Buy This offer LYF F1S runs Android,v6.0 Marshmallow and features a 5.2 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Quad core, 1.8 Ghz + 1.4 GHz 3GB RAM Snapdragon 652 processor paired with and 32GB native storage capacity. The LYF F1S boasts of a 16MP main snapper at its rear and an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Li-Po 3000 mAh Battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, USB Type-C and Dual SIM (Micro SIM,Nano SIM). 42% Off off on LYF F1 Black with 20% More Data Offer Click Here to Buy This offer LYF F1 runs Android,v6.0 Marshmallow and features a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1980 pixels display and a Octa core (1.52 GHz + 1.21 GHz) 3GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 MSM8952 processor paired with and 32GB native storage capacity. The LYF F1 boasts of a 16MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Li-Po 3200 mAh Battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB 2.0 and Dual SIM (Micro SIM,Nano SIM). 60% Off on LYF WATER 1 WHITE with 20% More Data Offer Click Here to Buy This offer LYF Water 1 runs Android,5.1.1 Lollipop and features a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1980 pixels display and a Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 and Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 2GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 MSM8939 processor paired with and 16GB native storage capacity. The LYF Water 1 boasts of a 13MP main snapper at its rear and an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Li-Po 2600 mAh Battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB 2.0 and Dual SIM (Micro SIM,Nano SIM). 25% Off on LYF EARTH 1 WHITE with 20% More Data Offer Click Here to Buy This offer LYF Earth 1 runs Android,5.1.1 Lollipop and features a 5.5 inches AMOLED 1080 x 1980 pixels display and a Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) 3GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 MSM8939 processor paired with and 32GB native storage capacity. The LYF Earth 1 boasts of a 13MP main snapper at its rear and an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Li-Po 3500 mAh Battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB 2.0 and Dual SIM (Micro SIM,Nano SIM). 57% Off on LYF WATER 8 WHITE with 20% More Data Offer Click Here To Buy This offer LYF Water 8 runs Android,5.1.1 Lollipop and features a 5.0 inches AMOLED 720 x 1280 pixels display and a Octa Core, 1.5 GHz 3GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939 processor paired with and 16GB native storage capacity. The LYF Water 8 boasts of a 13MP main snapper at its rear and an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Li-Po 3000 mAh Battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB 2.0 and Dual SIM (Micro SIM,Nano SIM). 37% Off on LYF WATER 7S BLACK with 20% More Data Offer Click Here to Buy This offer LYF Water 7S runs Android,v6.0 Marshmallow and features a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 1080 x 1920 pixels display and a Octa Core, 1.3 GHz 3GB RAM MT6753 processor paired with and 16GB native storage capacity. The LYF Water 7S boasts of a 13MP main snapper at its rear and an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Non removable Li-Po 2800 mAh Battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB 2.0 and Dual SIM (Micro SIM). LYF WIND 4S BLACK with 20% More Data Offer Click Here to Buy This offer LYF Wind 4S runs Android,5.1 Lollipop and features a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display and a Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 2GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 processor paired with and 16GB native storage capacity. The LYF Wind 4S boasts of a 8MP main snapper at its rear and an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Li-Ion 4000 mAh Battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB 2.0 and Dual SIM (Micro SIM). 6% Off on LYF WIND 7i Black (EMI starts from Rs.261.43) Click Here to Buy This offer LYF Wind 7i runs Android,6.0.1 Marshmallow and features a 5.0 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display and a Quad Core 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 1GB RAM Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 processor paired with and 8GB native storage capacity. The LYF Wind 7i boasts of a 8MP main snapper at its rear and an 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. There is a Li-Ion 2250 mAh Battery powering the phone with support for USB Yes, microUSB 2.0 and Dual SIM (Micro SIM).