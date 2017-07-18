Kodak Ektra 21 MP camera-centric smartphone Vs best camera smartphones

Kodak has unveiled its camera centric smartphone the Kodak Ektra in India for Rs. Mmmm. The smartphone offers several camera features to users, however critics have been skeptical about its performance as a smartphone.

Well, the Kodak Ektra is available on Flipkart at a discounted price. The smartphone originally costs Rs 29,900 but users can get it for a 33% discount bringing its price down to Rs. 19,990 for a limited time period.

Kodak Ektra hopes to leave a mark on the Indian smartphone market. This smartphone 21-megapixel fast focus camera sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture, Optical Image Stabilisation, Phase Detection Autofocus, dual-LED (dual-tone) flash and 4K video recording. The rear camera also captures pictures in RAW format. The front facing camera of the smartphone has a 13-megapixel sensor.

Kodak enters the Indian market in am attempt to outdo camera centric smartphones and for that matter it is being offered at a competitive price factor.

Key specs:

5"FullHD(1920×1080), Capacitive Multi-Touch

21 MP Main Camera & 13MP Front Camera

DSLR style with 8 Scene Selections: Smart Auto, Manual, Landscape, Panorama, Portrait, Sport, Night, Bokeh

HDR Imaging with PDAF

4K Video Capture

32GB Expandable Memory

Android 6

3000mAh, with 5V 2A charging, and Pump Express ready

We have compiled a list of camera centric smartphones that will face challenge from Kodak Ektra.

Most of these smartphones have cameras that have already been tried and tested. However, their camera performance in comparison to Kodak Ektra is something to watch out for