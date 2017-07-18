Kodak Ektra 21 MP camera-centric smartphone Vs best camera smartphones

Kodak has unveiled its camera centric smartphone the Kodak Ektra in India for Rs. Mmmm. The smartphone offers several camera features to users, however critics have been skeptical about its performance as a smartphone.
Well, the Kodak Ektra is available on Flipkart at a discounted price. The smartphone originally costs Rs 29,900 but users can get it for a 33% discount bringing its price down to Rs. 19,990 for a limited time period.
Kodak Ektra hopes to leave a mark on the Indian smartphone market. This smartphone 21-megapixel fast focus camera sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture, Optical Image Stabilisation, Phase Detection Autofocus, dual-LED (dual-tone) flash and 4K video recording. The rear camera also captures pictures in RAW format. The front facing camera of the smartphone has a 13-megapixel sensor.
Kodak enters the Indian market in am attempt to outdo camera centric smartphones and for that matter it is being offered at a competitive price factor.
Key specs:
- 5"FullHD(1920×1080), Capacitive Multi-Touch
- 21 MP Main Camera & 13MP Front Camera
- DSLR style with 8 Scene Selections: Smart Auto, Manual, Landscape, Panorama, Portrait, Sport, Night, Bokeh
- HDR Imaging with PDAF
- 4K Video Capture
- 32GB Expandable Memory
- Android 6
- 3000mAh, with 5V 2A charging, and Pump Express ready
Most of these smartphones have cameras that have already been tried and tested. However, their camera performance in comparison to Kodak Ektra is something to watch out for
OnePlus 5
Buy At price of Rs 37,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Gionee A1
Buy At price of Rs 17,375
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V5s
Buy At price of Rs 16,895
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Vivo V5 Plus
Buy At price of Rs 27,980
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash with secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3160mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A5 2017
Buy At price of Rs 26,900
Key Features
- 5.2 Inch FHD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.9GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7880 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- NFC
- Type-C
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000mAh Battery
HTC U Ultra
Buy At price of Rs 43,900
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD Super LCD 5 display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.0-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) 520 PPI Super LCD 5 secondary display
- Quad-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64/128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with HTC Sense UI
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 12MP (UltraPixel 2) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
ZTE Nubia M2
Buy At price of Rs 22,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 200GB with microSD
- Nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP (Monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) dual rear cameras
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3630mAh battery with fast charging
HTC U Play
Buy At price of Rs 29,990
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2500mAh battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Buy At price of Rs 31,900
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED 2.5D curved glassdisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 16MP front camera,f/1.9 aperture
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Oppo F1s 64GB
Buy At price of Rs 15,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection
- 1.5 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with ColorOS 3.0
- Dual (nano) SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G
- 3075mAh battery
Sony Xperia XA Ultra Dual
Buy At price of Rs 22,956
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Mobile BRAVIA engine 2
- Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz + 4 x 1.0 GHz) MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor with 700MHz Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 21.5MP Primary Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2700 mAh battery