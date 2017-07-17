Best smartphones with selfie camera and flash to buy under Rs 8,000

These days smartphones have replaced quite a few gadgets, especially cameras. Though smartphones can't render a DSLR like quality, there are different modes that give acceptable quality photos and videos.

Besides focusing on the rear camera of smartphones to give such effects, there are manufacturers who have started shedding more focus on the front camera as well.

From smartphones that had no front facers, we have selfie-centric smartphones with capable camera units at the front. There are selfie flash equipped handsets and devices with dual selfie camera lenses too.

The ultimate aim of such selfie-centric smartphones is to give the users more flexibility while clicking selfies and amazing quality as well. Eventually, there are many such smartphones in the market at varying price points. Today, we have listed smartphones with selfie flash and camera within a price bracket of Rs. 8,000.

Do check out the smartphones available in this category from below.

Motorola Moto C Plus Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay

1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD

Dual (nano) SIMs

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge Lava A44 Buy At Price of Rs 5,399

Key Features

a 4-inch TFT display which has a screen resolution of 480 x 800 pixels

a 1.1GHz quad-core processor coupled

1GB of RAM

runs on Android v7.0 (Nougat) operating system

a 5MP back camera

a 2MP selfie shooter

8GB of internal memory

up to 32GB using a microSD card

1,500mAh Li-ion battery Micromax Canvas 5 E481 Buy At Price of Rs 7,206

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS full lamination display with 2.5D arc glass

1.3GHz Octa-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6753 processor with 450MHz Mali-T720 GPU

3GB DDR3 RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Dual micro SIM (4G + 2G)

Android 5.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with Flash

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2900mAh battery with up to 10 hours of talk time and up to 275h of standby time Motorola Moto C Buy At Price of Rs 5,918

Key Features

5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Dual micro SIMs

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

5MP auto focus rear camera

2MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2350mAh (typical) / 2350 mAh (minimum) removable battery Intex Aqua 5.5 VR Buy At Price of Rs 4,899

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) display

1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V/W 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB DDR3 RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with dual LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G Buy At Price of Rs 5,290

Key Features

a 5-inch IPS LCD HD (720 x 1,280 pixels) display

runs on Android v7.0 (Nougat) OS

a 1.25GHz Quad-Core processor

1GB of RAM

A 5MP rear camera

A 5MP front camera

8GB internal memory

external slot can read any microSD card up to 32GB

dual SIM, 4G, 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB port

a 2,300mAh Li-ion battery Intex Aqua S3 Buy At Price of Rs 5,777

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor with 512MHz Mali MP2 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash,f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2450mAh battery Nubia N1 Lite Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Full Lamination display

1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus Buy At Price of Rs 5,900

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.325 GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Lyf Water 1 Buy At Price of Rs 6,395

Key Features

5 Inch Full HD LCD Display

1.5GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 615 MSM8939 Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

MicroSD Slot

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0

2600 MAh Battery