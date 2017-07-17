Best smartphones with selfie camera and flash to buy under Rs 8,000

These days smartphones have replaced quite a few gadgets, especially cameras. Though smartphones can't render a DSLR like quality, there are different modes that give acceptable quality photos and videos.
Besides focusing on the rear camera of smartphones to give such effects, there are manufacturers who have started shedding more focus on the front camera as well.
From smartphones that had no front facers, we have selfie-centric smartphones with capable camera units at the front. There are selfie flash equipped handsets and devices with dual selfie camera lenses too.
SEE ALSO: Best mid-range smartphones available with Easy EMI Options
The ultimate aim of such selfie-centric smartphones is to give the users more flexibility while clicking selfies and amazing quality as well. Eventually, there are many such smartphones in the market at varying price points. Today, we have listed smartphones with selfie flash and camera within a price bracket of Rs. 8,000.
Do check out the smartphones available in this category from below.
Motorola Moto C Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD
- Dual (nano) SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge
Lava A44
Buy At Price of Rs 5,399
Key Features
- a 4-inch TFT display which has a screen resolution of 480 x 800 pixels
- a 1.1GHz quad-core processor coupled
- 1GB of RAM
- runs on Android v7.0 (Nougat) operating system
- a 5MP back camera
- a 2MP selfie shooter
- 8GB of internal memory
- up to 32GB using a microSD card
- 1,500mAh Li-ion battery
Micromax Canvas 5 E481
Buy At Price of Rs 7,206
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS full lamination display with 2.5D arc glass
- 1.3GHz Octa-Core 64-bit MediaTek MT6753 processor with 450MHz Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB DDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Dual micro SIM (4G + 2G)
- Android 5.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with Flash
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2900mAh battery with up to 10 hours of talk time and up to 275h of standby time
Motorola Moto C
Buy At Price of Rs 5,918
Key Features
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Dual micro SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 5MP auto focus rear camera
- 2MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2350mAh (typical) / 2350 mAh (minimum) removable battery
Intex Aqua 5.5 VR
Buy At Price of Rs 4,899
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V/W 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB DDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 5,290
Key Features
- a 5-inch IPS LCD HD (720 x 1,280 pixels) display
- runs on Android v7.0 (Nougat) OS
- a 1.25GHz Quad-Core processor
- 1GB of RAM
- A 5MP rear camera
- A 5MP front camera
- 8GB internal memory
- external slot can read any microSD card up to 32GB
- dual SIM, 4G, 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB port
- a 2,300mAh Li-ion battery
Intex Aqua S3
Buy At Price of Rs 5,777
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A processor with 512MHz Mali MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash,f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2450mAh battery
Nubia N1 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS Full Lamination display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Karbonn Aura Power 4G Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 5,900
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.325 GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Lyf Water 1
Buy At Price of Rs 6,395
Key Features
- 5 Inch Full HD LCD Display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 615 MSM8939 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- MicroSD Slot
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.0
- 2600 MAh Battery