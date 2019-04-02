7 best launchers with Dark Mode for Android

Nova Launcher

The immensely popular Nova Launcher obviously has the dark mode. What's interesting is that you can select the theme individually for the search box, the app drawer, folders and icons. You can set a timer for the night mode to set in.

Action Launcher

Dark theme is present for the free version and applies to search bar, notification bar, drawer, etc. It has excellent customization options, far greater than Nova Launcher, but it isn't available for the free version. It has a quirky feature called Wallpaper mode, where the theme changes according to the wallpaper.

Microsoft Launcher

A totally free app that also comes with light and transparent themes. You can enable the dark theme by going to Settings, then Personalization > Theme. The theme is applied to its settings, feed, icons. But the app drawer doesn't get one. Microsoft offers plenty of customization too.

Poco Launcher

A relatively new launcher from Xiaomi. It doesn't boast of too many features like the Nova or Action. It has a good dark mode, but is limited only to the app drawer. Yet, it still feels better than the stock launcher. You can hide icons, group them by color, and customize the layout. Poco is free.

Lawnchair Launcher

Lawnchair is similar to the Pixel launcher but has more customization options. The dark theme is applied throughout - the notification tray, drawer, feed, icons, etc. You have the option to manually choose those that need not have a dark mode. And it's free.

Pear Launcher

An unusual name for a launcher, but with usual features including the dark mode. It has a wide range of layout customization and gestures built-in. Pear's dark mode thankfully applies to every aspect of the Android device. The plus point is that it is very light. It's size is about 3 MB.

Rootless Launcher

The name doesn't give away much. Rootless is a very simple launcher with just one main feature. The dark mode. It has light and transparent features, and have zero additional features or customizable options. Needless to say, this app is very straightforward and the smallest in the entire list. Its size is about 1 MB.

However, Android 9.0 users can focus on other apps since it comes with a built-in dark mode which is very elegant. You can enable it by going to Display via Settings.