All smartphones launched at the MWC 2018 so far

While MWC 2018 officially started from February 26, Samsung and HMD Global (licensee of Nokia) unveiled their offerings February 25. As expected Samsung announced the launch of its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ flagships, whereas HMD took the wraps off five new Nokia phones; Nokia 1, Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 8110 4G.

ZTE, Sony and Jolla have also launched their smartphones at the tech show. Other than that, Taiwanese brand Asus has just unveiled the ZenFone Max Plus (M1). Since there are so many smartphones, it is hard to keep track.

This is why we have compiled a list of all the smartphones that have been launched at this year's MWC so far. The list will also give an overview of the specs and features of the smartphones.

Nokia 8 Sirocco Key Specs 5.5 inches P-OLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Octa-core (4x2.5 GHz Kryo & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo)

microSD, up to 256 GB card slot

128 GB internal memory

6 GB RAM

12 MP + 12 MP Rear camera

5Mp front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion 3260 mAh battery Nokia 8110 4G Key Specs 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display

1.1GHz Dual-Core Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU

512MB RAM

4GB internal storage

expandable memory up with microSD

Single / Dual SIM (micro + nano)

Smart Feature OS powered by KaiOS

2MP rear camera with LED flash

Drip protection (IP52)

4G VoLTE

2000mAh battery LG V30s Thinq Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (V30S ThinQ) / 256GB storage (V30S+ ThinQ)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX 6.0+

16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Samsung Galaxy S9 Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Sony Xperia XZ2 Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3180mAh Battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Qi Wireless charging Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact Key Specs 5-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2870mAh Battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Alcatel 5 Key Specs

5.7 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display

1.5 GHz MT6750 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

12MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

Dual 13MP + 5MP Front Camera With Flash

WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery Alcatel 3V Key Specs

6.0-inch FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels) 18:9 IPS display

1.45GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2 GB LPDDR3 RAM

16GB onboard storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM

16 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras with dual LED flash

8 MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Alcatel 3X Key Specs

5.7 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display

1.28GHz MT6739 Quad-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With Flash

WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery Alcatel 3 Key Specs

5.5 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display

1.28GHz MT6737T Quad-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

16MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With Flash

WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC

Fingerprint Sensor

3000 MAh Battery Alcatel 1X Key Specs

5.3 Inch 18:9 FWVGA+ Touch Screen Display

1.28GHz MT6739 Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With Flash

WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC

Fingerprint Sensor

2460 MAh Battery LG V30SPlus ThinQ Key Specs a 6.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2880 pixels. Display type OLED QHD+

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 that is coupled with Adreno 540 GPU

6 GB RAM and 256 GB storage default memory capacity

This storage can be expanded up to another Up to 2 TB with the help of a microSD Card

a 16 MP + 13 MP Dual Camera with LED Flash with Yes, Geo Tagging, 4k Video, OIS

a 5 MP Camera selfie camera

a Non removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery Nokia 1 Key Specs

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP rear cameras with LED flash

2 MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

2150mAh battery New Nokia 6 (2018) Key Specs 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging Nokia 7 Plus Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Single / Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1

12MP rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with fast charging ZTE Blade V9 Key Specs 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080p pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

13MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery ZTE Blade V9 Vita Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery ZTE Tempo Go Key Specs 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display

1.1GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

5 MP rear cameras with LED flash

2 MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2200mAh battery Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 ×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU / 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 8.0 Nougat with ZenUI 5.0

13MP / 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, secondary 8MP camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens

8MP / 13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Lava Z50 Android Go smartphone Key Specs

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP rear cameras with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS Asus Zenfone 5z ZS620KL Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness, 95.4% NTSC color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500: 1 Contrast Ratio, Glove Touch support, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual speakers with NXP 9874 Smart AMP, Hi-Res Audio 192kHz/24b-bit, DTS Headphone: X for 7.1 channel surround sound, dual microphones

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C (2.0)

3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging ASUS Zenfone 5 (ZE620KL) Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness, 95.4% NTSC color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500: 1 Contrast Ratio, Glove Touch support, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB /128GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

secondary 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, OV8856 sensor, 120-degree wide-angle lens

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Asus Zenfone 5 Lite ZC600KL Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with glove touch support

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU / Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo) with Zen UI 5.0

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 120-degree wide-angle camera, 4K Video recording (only in SD630 model)

20MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Key Specs

a 6.2 inches QHD + Super Amoled Infinity display with capacitive touchscreen, offering resolution of 1440*2960 pixels at 529 ppi

Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845( USA and China ), and Exynos 9810 octa( EMEA )

6GB RAM and 64/256GB Storage default memory capacity

dual pixel autofocus camera of 12MP OIS(F1.5/F2.4) camera and 12MP OIS(F2.4)

a 8MP selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture

run Android 8.0( Oreo )

Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery

