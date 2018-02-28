All smartphones launched at the MWC 2018 so far

While MWC 2018 officially started from February 26, Samsung and HMD Global (licensee of Nokia) unveiled their offerings February 25. As expected Samsung announced the launch of its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ flagships, whereas HMD took the wraps off five new Nokia phones; Nokia 1, Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 8110 4G.
ZTE, Sony and Jolla have also launched their smartphones at the tech show. Other than that, Taiwanese brand Asus has just unveiled the ZenFone Max Plus (M1). Since there are so many smartphones, it is hard to keep track.
This is why we have compiled a list of all the smartphones that have been launched at this year's MWC so far. The list will also give an overview of the specs and features of the smartphones.
Nokia 8 Sirocco
- 5.5 inches P-OLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
- Octa-core (4x2.5 GHz Kryo & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo)
- microSD, up to 256 GB card slot
- 128 GB internal memory
- 6 GB RAM
- 12 MP + 12 MP Rear camera
- 5Mp front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3260 mAh battery
Nokia 8110 4G
- 2.4-inch (320 x 240 pixels) QVGA display
- 1.1GHz Dual-Core Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905) with Adreno 304 GPU
- 512MB RAM
- 4GB internal storage
- expandable memory up with microSD
- Single / Dual SIM (micro + nano)
- Smart Feature OS powered by KaiOS
- 2MP rear camera with LED flash
- Drip protection (IP52)
- 4G VoLTE
- 2000mAh battery
LG V30s Thinq
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (V30S ThinQ) / 256GB storage (V30S+ ThinQ)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX 6.0+
- 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy S9
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Sony Xperia XZ2
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3180mAh Battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Qi Wireless charging
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
- 5-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2870mAh Battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging technology, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
Alcatel 5
- 5.7 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display
- 1.5 GHz MT6750 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 12MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- Dual 13MP + 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Alcatel 3V
- 6.0-inch FHD+ (2160×1080 pixels) 18:9 IPS display
- 1.45GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB onboard storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- 16 MP + 2 MP dual rear cameras with dual LED flash
- 8 MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Alcatel 3X
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display
- 1.28GHz MT6739 Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Alcatel 3
- 5.5 Inch 18:9 HD+ Touch Screen Display
- 1.28GHz MT6737T Quad-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 16MP + 2MP Dual Camera With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera With Flash
- WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 3000 MAh Battery
Alcatel 1X
Key Specs
- 5.3 Inch 18:9 FWVGA+ Touch Screen Display
- 1.28GHz MT6739 Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- WiFi/4G VoLTE/Bluetooth4.2/NFC
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2460 MAh Battery
LG V30SPlus ThinQ
Key Specs
- a 6.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 2880 pixels. Display type OLED QHD+
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 that is coupled with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6 GB RAM and 256 GB storage default memory capacity
- This storage can be expanded up to another Up to 2 TB with the help of a microSD Card
- a 16 MP + 13 MP Dual Camera with LED Flash with Yes, Geo Tagging, 4k Video, OIS
- a 5 MP Camera selfie camera
- a Non removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery
Nokia 1
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
- 2 MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 2150mAh battery
New Nokia 6 (2018)
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Nokia 7 Plus
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Single / Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1
- 12MP rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery with fast charging
ZTE Blade V9
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080p pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
ZTE Blade V9 Vita
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 HD+ display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash and secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
ZTE Tempo Go
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA IPS display
- 1.1GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
- 2 MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2200mAh battery
Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1)
- 5.7-inch (1440 ×720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU / 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 8.0 Nougat with ZenUI 5.0
- 13MP / 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, secondary 8MP camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- 8MP / 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Lava Z50 Android Go smartphone
Key Specs
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
Asus Zenfone 5z ZS620KL
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness, 95.4% NTSC color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500: 1 Contrast Ratio, Glove Touch support, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual speakers with NXP 9874 Smart AMP, Hi-Res Audio 192kHz/24b-bit, DTS Headphone: X for 7.1 channel surround sound, dual microphones
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C (2.0)
- 3300mAh battery with ASUS BoostMaster fast charging and AI charging
ASUS Zenfone 5 (ZE620KL)
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display with 500 nits Brightness, 95.4% NTSC color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500: 1 Contrast Ratio, Glove Touch support, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB /128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with ZenUI 5.0, upgradable to Android P
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) with Dual VoLTE
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- secondary 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, OV8856 sensor, 120-degree wide-angle lens
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Asus Zenfone 5 Lite ZC600KL
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with glove touch support
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU / Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo) with Zen UI 5.0
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 120-degree wide-angle camera, 4K Video recording (only in SD630 model)
- 20MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Key Specs
- a 6.2 inches QHD + Super Amoled Infinity display with capacitive touchscreen, offering resolution of 1440*2960 pixels at 529 ppi
- Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845( USA and China ), and Exynos 9810 octa( EMEA )
- 6GB RAM and 64/256GB Storage default memory capacity
- dual pixel autofocus camera of 12MP OIS(F1.5/F2.4) camera and 12MP OIS(F2.4)
- a 8MP selfie camera with f/1.7 aperture
- run Android 8.0( Oreo )
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery
