Amazon Mobile And TV Savings Days Sale: Discounts On Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, And More Devices
Amazon has announced a new sale for premium smartphones and smart TVs. During the sale period, the company will be offering discounts on products like smartphones and smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus.
Deals On Xiaomi Smartphones And Smart TVs
Amazon offers a lot of deals and discounts on Xiaomi branded smartphones and smart TVs. Phones like the Xiaomi Mi 11X are now available for Rs. 23,499. Similarly, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G has also received a massive discount, which is now available for Rs. 19,999.
Coming to the smart TVs, Amazon is offering discounts on products like the Redmi TV 32 inches HD, which is now available for Rs. 14,999. Similarly, the Redmi TV 50-inch is now available for Rs. 44,999.
Deals On Samsung Smartphones And Smart TVs
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has also received a huge discount and the phone will be available for just Rs. 39,990. Similarly, products like the Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Pro UHD TV will be available for just Rs. 37,990.
Deals On OnePlus Smartphones And Smart TVs
Amazon has some great deals on products like the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, which are now available at a starting price of Rs. 36,999, and Rs. 54,999, respectively. You can also get a OnePlus TV for just Rs. 17,999.
Deals On iQOO Smartphones
iQOO smartphones will also be available with discounts, where, you can now grab phones like the iQOO 7 for just Rs. 27,990.
Deals On Tecno Smartphones
Tecno branded smartphones like the Tecno Spark 8T and the Tecno Spark 8 Pro will now be available for just Rs. 8,550 and Rs. 9,540, respectively.
Deals On Oppo, Vivo, And Realme Smartphones
Oppo and Realme smartphones will also be under offer during the Amazon sale, where, you can get up to 10 percent discounts on phones like the OPPO F19 Pro+ and Vivo 21.
Deals On Smart TVs
While products like the Amazon Basics 50-inch 4K TV is currently selling for just Rs. 32,999 with over 40 percent discount, premium smart TVs like the Sony 50-inch 4K UHD Google TV is also available with a whopping 30 percent price cut.
