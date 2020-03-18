Amazon Apple Days Offers: Special Discounts On iPhones

Amazon Apple Days will commence from March 17 and will last up to March 21. Besides, iPhones Amazon has some interesting deals on iPads, Apple TV, Apple Watch, And AirPods as well.

Users with Americal Express and Bank Of Baroda credit cards can get an additional 5 percent offer.

If you are planning to get into the iOS ecosystem, buying the iPhone 6s or the iPhone 6s Plus seems like a great deal, as these are the latest series of iPhones with a 3.5mm headphone jack and now comes with a starting price of Rs. 23,999.

Similarly, the iPhone 8 with massive 256GB internal storage will be available for Rs. 40,999, and the iPhone XR with 128GB storage will retail for Rs. 50,999.

The Apple iPhone XS with 64GB storage will be available for Rs. 69,999 and the iPhone 11 with 64GB storage will retail for Rs. 64,990.

Here are all the deals that Amazon Apple Days offer for its users and details on some of these iPhone models.

33% Off On Apple iPhones 6s

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery

26% Off On Apple iPhone 6s Plus

12MP primary camera with auto focus, 4K video recording, flash and 5MP front facing camera

13.97 centimeters (5.5-inch) Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution

iOS v9 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor, 2GB RAM, 64GB internal memory and single SIM

2750mAH lithium-ion battery

47% Off On Apple iPhone 8

4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone

IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

12MP camera with OIS and 4K video

7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

Touch ID for secure authentication

A11 Bionic with Neural Engine

iOS 12 with Screen Time

29% Off On Apple iPhone XR

6.1-inch Liquid Retina display (LCD)

IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

12MP camera with OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera-Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR

Face ID for secure authentication

A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine

Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers

iOS 12

Apple iPhone XS (EMI starts at Rs 4,891. No Cost EMI available EMI)

5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR1

IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 metres up to 30 minutes)2

12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera - Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control and Smart HDR

Face ID for secure authentication3

A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine

Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers

iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime

20% Off On Apple iPhone XS MAX

6.5-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR

IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)

12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera-Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR

Face ID for secure authentication

A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine

Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers

iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime

Apple iPhone 11 (EMI starts at Rs 3,290. No Cost EMI available)

6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display

Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)

Dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Fast-charge capable

6% Off On Apple iPhone 11 Pro

5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display

Water and dust resistant (4 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)

Triple-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Fast charge with 18W adapter included

Apple iPhone 11 Pro MAX (EMI starts at Rs 5,173. No Cost EMI available)

6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

2691mAh Battery

Apple iPhone 7

