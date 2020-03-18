ENGLISH

    Amazon Apple Days Offers: Special Discounts On iPhones

    By
    |

    It is again a good time to own a new iPhone, as Amazon is back with yet another Apple exclusive sale called Amazon Apple Days, where every iPhone model will be on sale at a never seen price. This could probably be the best time to buy a new iPhone or upgrade your old iPhone to the latest model.

    Amazon Apple Days
     

    Amazon Apple Days will commence from March 17 and will last up to March 21. Besides, iPhones Amazon has some interesting deals on iPads, Apple TV, Apple Watch, And AirPods as well.

    Users with Americal Express and Bank Of Baroda credit cards can get an additional 5 percent offer.
    If you are planning to get into the iOS ecosystem, buying the iPhone 6s or the iPhone 6s Plus seems like a great deal, as these are the latest series of iPhones with a 3.5mm headphone jack and now comes with a starting price of Rs. 23,999.

    Similarly, the iPhone 8 with massive 256GB internal storage will be available for Rs. 40,999, and the iPhone XR with 128GB storage will retail for Rs. 50,999.

    The Apple iPhone XS with 64GB storage will be available for Rs. 69,999 and the iPhone 11 with 64GB storage will retail for Rs. 64,990.

    Here are all the deals that Amazon Apple Days offer for its users and details on some of these iPhone models.

    33% Off On Apple iPhones 6s

    33% Off On Apple iPhones 6s

    Key Specs

    • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
    • Force Touch Technology
    • 12MP ISight Camera
    • 5MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • 1715 MAh Battery
    26% Off On Apple iPhone 6s Plus

    26% Off On Apple iPhone 6s Plus

    Key Specs

    • 12MP primary camera with auto focus, 4K video recording, flash and 5MP front facing camera
    • 13.97 centimeters (5.5-inch) Retina HD 3D-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution
    • iOS v9 operating system with 1.84GHz A9 chip 64-bit architecture dual core processor, 2GB RAM, 64GB internal memory and single SIM
    • 2750mAH lithium-ion battery
    47% Off On Apple iPhone 8
     

    47% Off On Apple iPhone 8

    Key Specs

    • 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone
    • IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)
    • 12MP camera with OIS and 4K video
    • 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash
    • Touch ID for secure authentication
    • A11 Bionic with Neural Engine
    • iOS 12 with Screen Time
    29% Off On Apple iPhone XR

    29% Off On Apple iPhone XR

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display (LCD)
    • IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)
    • 12MP camera with OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera-Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR
    • Face ID for secure authentication
    • A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
    • Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers
    • iOS 12
    Apple iPhone XS (EMI starts at Rs 4,891. No Cost EMI available EMI)

    Apple iPhone XS (EMI starts at Rs 4,891. No Cost EMI available EMI)

    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR1
    • IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 metres up to 30 minutes)2
    • 12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera - Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control and Smart HDR
    • Face ID for secure authentication3
    • A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
    • Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers
    • iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime
    20% Off On Apple iPhone XS MAX

    20% Off On Apple iPhone XS MAX

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR
    • IP68 dust and water resistant (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)
    • 12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera-Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR
    • Face ID for secure authentication
    • A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
    • Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers
    • iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime
    Apple iPhone 11 (EMI starts at Rs 3,290. No Cost EMI available)

    Apple iPhone 11 (EMI starts at Rs 3,290. No Cost EMI available)

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display
    • Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)
    • Dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo
    • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
    • A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine
    • Fast-charge capable
    6% Off On Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    6% Off On Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display
    • Water and dust resistant (4 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)
    • Triple-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo
    • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
    • A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine
    • Fast charge with 18W adapter included
    Apple iPhone 11 Pro MAX (EMI starts at Rs 5,173. No Cost EMI available)

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro MAX (EMI starts at Rs 5,173. No Cost EMI available)

    Key Specs

    • 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
    • Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
    • 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
    • 12MP Front Facing Camera
    • Face ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
    • Animoji
    • Wireless Charging
    Apple iPhone 8 Plus

    Apple iPhone 8 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
    • Force Touch Technology
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance
    • 2691mAh Battery
    Apple iPhone 7

    Apple iPhone 7

    Key Specs

    • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
    • Force Touch Technology
    • 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • Water And Dust Resistance

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 18:12 [IST]
