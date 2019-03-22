TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- BJP Yet To Name Candidate For Pathanamthitta Which Houses Sabarimala Temple
- MSD Opens Up On 2013 IPL Fixing Scandal
- 2019 Datsun Redi-GO Launched In India — ABS With EBD Is A Standard Feature
- Samsung All Set To Launch The Galaxy S10 5G On April 5
- Why Investors Are Dumping Auto Stocks And Buying Banking Stocks?
- Holi 2019: Akshay, Kriti Wish Everyone A Happy Festival
- Katrina Kaif's Holi Look
- Factors To Consider Before Buying Schengen Travel Insurance Policy
Amazon Apple Fest: Offers on iPhones, MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch and more
Amazon's Apple Fest marks a relieving scenario for some users who really keep a deep urge of buying Apple products. As of the latest sale scheme, users can buy a few iPhones, MacBook, iPad and more at some of the best offers. This scheme has started from today(22nd March) and will continue until it lasts on 28th March 2019. Below, you will find a list of different Apple wares. Just take a look.
If you're purchasing iPhones, there are certain offers that will make your deal a worth. While buying them- you can get up to Rs. 17,000 off, no cost EMI, 5% instant discount on credit and debit card EMI, better EMI rates, and more.
For MacBooks, you can get up to Rs. 15,000 off and under Amazon's partner offers you can buy any select laptop from seller Appario India above Rs. 60,000 and Apple laptops and get Rs. 300 off on purchase of Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse. Users who long for iPads can seek 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards, up to Rs. 11,400.00 off on exchange.
While there are some more accessories that can be obtained at other top-excelling deals. You also get 25% back up to Rs. 50 back on your first order using Amazon Pay UPI and get 100% purchase protection plan.
19% off on Apple iPhone X
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
6% off on Apple iPhone 6s
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
5% off on iPhone Xs MAX
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
8% off on iPhone Xs
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
14% off on iPhone 8 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- 2691mAh battery
15% off on iPhone 8
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
5% off on Apple iPhone 7
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- Force Touch Technology
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
12% off on Apple iPhone XR
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB/28GB/256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
11% off on iPad
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 9.7-inch Retina display
- A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 8MP camera with 1080p video and 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- Two speaker audio
6% off on iPad Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 10.5-inch Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color
- A10X Fusion chip
- Touch ID fingerprint sensor
- 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera
- Four speaker audio
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi
9% off on Apple MacBook
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 1.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5
- Intel HD Graphics 615
- Fast SSD storage
- 8GB memory
- USB-C port
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi
13% off on Apple MacBook Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Dual-core 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor
- Brilliant Retina display
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640
- Ultrafast SSD
- Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
- Up to 10 hours of battery life
- Force Touch trackpad
- macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, new built-in apps, and more
15% off on Apple MacBook Air
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display
- Touch ID
- Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with Intel UHD Graphics 617
- Fast SSD storage
- 8GB memory
- Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound
- Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports