Amazon Apple Fest: Offers on iPhones, MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon's Apple Fest marks a relieving scenario for some users who really keep a deep urge of buying Apple products. As of the latest sale scheme, users can buy a few iPhones, MacBook, iPad and more at some of the best offers. This scheme has started from today(22nd March) and will continue until it lasts on 28th March 2019. Below, you will find a list of different Apple wares. Just take a look.

If you're purchasing iPhones, there are certain offers that will make your deal a worth. While buying them- you can get up to Rs. 17,000 off, no cost EMI, 5% instant discount on credit and debit card EMI, better EMI rates, and more.

For MacBooks, you can get up to Rs. 15,000 off and under Amazon's partner offers you can buy any select laptop from seller Appario India above Rs. 60,000 and Apple laptops and get Rs. 300 off on purchase of Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse. Users who long for iPads can seek 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards, up to Rs. 11,400.00 off on exchange.

While there are some more accessories that can be obtained at other top-excelling deals. You also get 25% back up to Rs. 50 back on your first order using Amazon Pay UPI and get 100% purchase protection plan.

19% off on Apple iPhone X Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display

64GB and 256GB storage options

iOS 11

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) and telephoto (f/2.4) cameras

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 6% off on Apple iPhone 6s Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery 5% off on iPhone Xs MAX Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji 8% off on iPhone Xs Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.5 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch

Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic

4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji 14% off on iPhone 8 Plus Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

2691mAh battery 15% off on iPhone 8 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant 5% off on Apple iPhone 7 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance 12% off on Apple iPhone XR Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB/28GB/256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery 11% off on iPad Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

9.7-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP camera with 1080p video and 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera

802.11ac Wi-Fi with MIMO

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Two speaker audio 6% off on iPad Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

10.5-inch Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color

A10X Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Four speaker audio

802.11ac Wi-Fi 9% off on Apple MacBook Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 1.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5

Intel HD Graphics 615

Fast SSD storage

8GB memory

USB-C port

Up to 10 hours of battery life

802.11ac Wi-Fi 13% off on Apple MacBook Pro Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Dual-core 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor

Brilliant Retina display

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640

Ultrafast SSD

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Force Touch trackpad

macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, new built-in apps, and more 15% off on Apple MacBook Air Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display

Touch ID

Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with Intel UHD Graphics 617

Fast SSD storage

8GB memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports