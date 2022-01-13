ENGLISH

    Amazon Customer's Choice Smartphone Awards 2021 report is here. This report contains the most sold smartphones on Amazon which have also received good ratings and positive feedback. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, you can consider one of these devices.

     

    The Amazon Customer's Choice Smartphone Awards 2021 consists of smartphones like the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13 Pro. Here is the complete list of smartphones featured on Amazon Customer's Choice Smartphone Awards 2021.

    The Smartphone Of The Year Apple iPhone 13

    Price: Rs. 79,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
    • Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
    • 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
    • iOS 15
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera
    • 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    Best Budget Smartphone: Redmi 10 Prime

    Price: Rs. 12,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12.5
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Best Premium Smartphone: iPhone 13 Mini
     

    Price: Rs. 69,900
    Key Specs

    • 5.4-inch OLED 476ppi Super Retina XDR display
    • Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
    • 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
    • iOS 15
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 12MP Front Camera
    • 5G (sub‑6 GHz)
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    Best Ultra Premium Smartphone: iPhone 13 Pro

    Price: Rs. 1,19,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
    • Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
    • 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage
    • iOS 15
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera
    • 5G (sub‑6 GHz)
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    Best Battery Smartphone: Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Price: Rs. 20,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen
    • Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 13MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh battery
    Best Gaming Smartphone: iQoo 7 Legend

    Price: Rs. 39,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000 mAh (Typical) battery
    The Best Design Award : iPhone 13

    Price: Rs. 79,900
    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display
    • Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
    • 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
    • iOS 15
    • Water and dust resistant (IP68)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
    • 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 12MP TrueDepth front camera
    • 5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
    Best Alexa Built Smartphone: OnePlus 9 5G

    Price: Rs. 49,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP + 50MP + 2MP rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery

    Story first published: Friday, January 14, 2022, 1:08 [IST]
    X