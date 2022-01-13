Amazon Customer's Choice Smartphone Awards 2021 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon Customer's Choice Smartphone Awards 2021 report is here. This report contains the most sold smartphones on Amazon which have also received good ratings and positive feedback. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, you can consider one of these devices.

The Amazon Customer's Choice Smartphone Awards 2021 consists of smartphones like the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13 Pro. Here is the complete list of smartphones featured on Amazon Customer's Choice Smartphone Awards 2021.

The Smartphone Of The Year Apple iPhone 13 Price: Rs. 79,999

Key Specs 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Best Budget Smartphone: Redmi 10 Prime Price: Rs. 12,499

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU @ 1000MHz

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Best Premium Smartphone: iPhone 13 Mini Price: Rs. 69,900

Key Specs

5.4-inch OLED 476ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP Front Camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz)

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Best Ultra Premium Smartphone: iPhone 13 Pro Price: Rs. 1,19,900

Key Specs

6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz)

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Best Battery Smartphone: Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Price: Rs. 20,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V LCD screen

Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 720 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 6GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 11 with OneUI 3.1

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh battery Best Gaming Smartphone: iQoo 7 Legend Price: Rs. 39,990

Key Specs

6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 13MP + 13MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000 mAh (Typical) battery The Best Design Award : iPhone 13 Price: Rs. 79,900

Key Specs

6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 4‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz), Gigabit-class LTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery Best Alexa Built Smartphone: OnePlus 9 5G Price: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs

6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 2MP rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery

