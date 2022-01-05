ENGLISH

    Amazon Discount Offers On Oppo Smartphones: OPPO A31, OPPO F19 Pro, OPPO A15s, And More

    As we are at the beginning of a new year, there are several attractive discounts and offers provided by e-commerce retailers. If you are looking forward to buying a new smartphone from Oppo, then the online retailer Amazon is providing a slew of discounts on these smartphones. You can head on to the Amazon website or app to know the discounts.

     

    Check out the discounts and offers on Oppo smartphones offered by Amazon India, you can get these smartphones at no-cost EMI and exchange discounts as well. You can take a look at the discounts such as The Oppo A31, Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo A15s, and more.

    OPPO A31 (Fantasy White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

    OPPO A31 (Fantasy White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (19% Off)

    OPPO A31 (Fantasy White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at 19% discount during Amazon Oppo Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19 Pro (Fluid Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

    OPPO F19 Pro (Fluid Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 23,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 21,990 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (8% Off)

    OPPO F19 Pro (Fluid Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available at 8% discount during Amazon Oppo Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO F19 Pro + 5G
     

    OPPO F19 Pro + 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 25,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (13% Off)

    OPPO F19 Pro + 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Oppo Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 25,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A15s

    OPPO A15s

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 13,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,990 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (7% Off)

    OPPO A15s is available at 7% discount during Amazon Oppo Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A53

    OPPO A53

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,529 ; You Save: Rs. 2,461 (15% Off)

    OPPO A53 is available at 15% discount during Amazon Oppo Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,529 onwards during the sale.

    Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

    Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 38,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 35,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (8% Off)

    Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Amazon Oppo Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,990 onwards during the sale.

    OPPO A15s (Fancy White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

    OPPO A15s (Fancy White, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 13,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,990 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (7% Off)

    OPPO A15s is available at 7% discount during Amazon Oppo Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 5:08 [IST]
