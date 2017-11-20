Amazon's EMI Fest on budget smartphones begins

Amazon India has yet again announced "EMI fest" on its platform. The offer now enables customers to pay their EMI provider only the product price, equally divided over their repayment timeline. Basically this is a No-cost EMI offer.

The fest starts September 20 and will go on until 26 November, 2017. Amazon India - the Indian arm of US e-commerce major Amazon has said on its website. According to the website the offer is valid on telvisions and smartphones and ICICI credit card holders will specially get 10 percent cashback as well.

SEE ALSO: 10 most trending smartphones from last week (Nov 12-18th)

However, no cost EMI will be available on credit cards from all major banks (Axis, ICICI, HDFC, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC, Standard Chartered) and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

Moreover, there will be zero additional charges mening zero downpayment and zero processing fees will be applied. As for the interest charged by the bank, it will be offered as an upfront discount.

In any case, this might be the right time to purchase some products that you are interested in. So without further ado, let's check out some of the products that the offer is valid for.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

EMI starts at Rs 285 per month for Xiaomi Redmi 4A (Dark Grey, 16GB) Click Here to Buy EMI Offer

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical) EMI starts at Rs 356 per month for Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro (Gold) Click Here to Buy EMI Offer

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual (micro) SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2600mAh battery EMI starts at Rs 380 per month for InFocus Turbo 5 Plus (Midnight Black, Dual Rear Camera) Buy At Price of Rs 7,999

Key Features

5.5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

1.5GHz MT6750 Octa Core Processor

3 GB RAM With 32GB ROM

13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Dual SIM

4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

4850 MAh Battery EMI starts at Rs 380 per month for InFocus Turbo 5 (Glittering Gold, 16GB, 5000mAH Battery) Click Here To Buy EMI Offer

Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery EMI starts at Rs 428 per month Coolpad Cool 1 (Gold, 3GB RAM + 32GB memory) Buy At Price of Rs 8,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display with 450nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging EMI starts at Rs 427 per month for Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro (Black) Buy At Price of Rs 8,990

Key Features

5.5 Inch TFT HD Display

1.2GHz Quad Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual Micro SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

4G/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

3000mAh Battery EMI starts at Rs 427 per month for Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro (Black) Buy At Price of Rs 8,990

Key Features

5.5 Inch TFT HD Display

1.2GHz Quad Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual Micro SIM

13MP Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

4G/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

3000mAh Battery EMI starts at Rs 394 per month for Motorola Moto E4 (Iron Grey) Click Here To Buy on EMI

Key Features

5 Inch HD Display

1.3GHz MT6737 Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera With Flash

Water Repellent Coating

4G/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 4.1

2800 MAh Battery With Rapid Charge EMI starts at Rs 509 per month for Motorola Moto G5 (3GB, Fine Gold) Click Here to Buy on EMI Offer

Key Features

5 Inch FHD Display With Gorilla Glass 3

1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM With 16GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5 MP Front Camera

Water Repellent Coating

4G/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 4.2

2800 MAh Battery With Rapid Charge EMI starts at Rs 419 per month for Nokia 3 (Matte Black) Buy At Price of Rs 8,770

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU

2GBGB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

8MP autofocus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2650mAh battery