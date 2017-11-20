Amazon's EMI Fest on budget smartphones begins

Amazon India has yet again announced "EMI fest" on its platform. The offer now enables customers to pay their EMI provider only the product price, equally divided over their repayment timeline. Basically this is a No-cost EMI offer.
The fest starts September 20 and will go on until 26 November, 2017. Amazon India - the Indian arm of US e-commerce major Amazon has said on its website. According to the website the offer is valid on telvisions and smartphones and ICICI credit card holders will specially get 10 percent cashback as well.
However, no cost EMI will be available on credit cards from all major banks (Axis, ICICI, HDFC, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC, Standard Chartered) and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.
Moreover, there will be zero additional charges mening zero downpayment and zero processing fees will be applied. As for the interest charged by the bank, it will be offered as an upfront discount.
In any case, this might be the right time to purchase some products that you are interested in. So without further ado, let's check out some of the products that the offer is valid for.
EMI starts at Rs 285 per month for Xiaomi Redmi 4A (Dark Grey, 16GB)
Click Here to Buy EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000:1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3030mAh (minimum) / 3120mAh (typical)
EMI starts at Rs 356 per month for Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro (Gold)
Click Here to Buy EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual (micro) SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery
EMI starts at Rs 380 per month for InFocus Turbo 5 Plus (Midnight Black, Dual Rear Camera)
Buy At Price of Rs 7,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 1.5GHz MT6750 Octa Core Processor
- 3 GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- 13MP + 5MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Dual SIM
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4850 MAh Battery
EMI starts at Rs 380 per month for InFocus Turbo 5 (Glittering Gold, 16GB, 5000mAH Battery)
Click Here To Buy EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD On-cell IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
EMI starts at Rs 428 per month Coolpad Cool 1 (Gold, 3GB RAM + 32GB memory)
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display with 450nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
EMI starts at Rs 427 per month for Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro (Black)
Buy At Price of Rs 8,990
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch TFT HD Display
- 1.2GHz Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 13MP Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 4G/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 3000mAh Battery
EMI starts at Rs 394 per month for Motorola Moto E4 (Iron Grey)
Click Here To Buy on EMI
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD Display
- 1.3GHz MT6737 Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera With Flash
- Water Repellent Coating
- 4G/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 2800 MAh Battery With Rapid Charge
EMI starts at Rs 509 per month for Motorola Moto G5 (3GB, Fine Gold)
Click Here to Buy on EMI Offer
Key Features
- 5 Inch FHD Display With Gorilla Glass 3
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5 MP Front Camera
- Water Repellent Coating
- 4G/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 2800 MAh Battery With Rapid Charge
EMI starts at Rs 419 per month for Nokia 3 (Matte Black)
Buy At Price of Rs 8,770
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 450 nits brightness
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GBGB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2650mAh battery