Amazon Fab Phone Fest: Get discounts on premium smartphones

Amazon Fab Phone Fest sale scheme has already been started which comes with some of the best offers. And with these discounted offers and other enticing deals, users can purchase all the devices irrespective of different price category. But in case, you're looking for some premium phones- you can look for them in the list below.

Some offers given by Amazon are- no cost EMI option, cashback and exchange offers, 10% instant discounts on debit and credit cards and EMI, extra Rs good amount of money off on Exchange if you buy this product from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, 10% instant discount with YES Bank Credit Card EMI, and many more.

There are even some promo codes that can aid boost in discounts and make your sale even more worth. The consumers get a 100% purchase protection plan, which provides complete security to your device. You can pay online and get flat cashback of Rs. 15. As per partner offers, you can seek an extra Rs. 3000 off on exchange if you buy any device from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd. Also with Jio offer, users can get up to 3.2 TB data & other benefits up to Rs. 4900 on the purchase of some devices.