Amazon Fab Phone Fest: Get discounts on premium smartphones
Amazon Fab Phone Fest sale scheme has already been started which comes with some of the best offers. And with these discounted offers and other enticing deals, users can purchase all the devices irrespective of different price category. But in case, you're looking for some premium phones- you can look for them in the list below.
Some offers given by Amazon are- no cost EMI option, cashback and exchange offers, 10% instant discounts on debit and credit cards and EMI, extra Rs good amount of money off on Exchange if you buy this product from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd, 10% instant discount with YES Bank Credit Card EMI, and many more.
There are even some promo codes that can aid boost in discounts and make your sale even more worth. The consumers get a 100% purchase protection plan, which provides complete security to your device. You can pay online and get flat cashback of Rs. 15. As per partner offers, you can seek an extra Rs. 3000 off on exchange if you buy any device from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd. Also with Jio offer, users can get up to 3.2 TB data & other benefits up to Rs. 4900 on the purchase of some devices.
9% off on Oneplus 6T
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
19% off on Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery
22% off on Oppo R17
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with (5V/4A) VOOC Flash charge
17% off on Samsung Galaxy S9
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- 3000 MAh Battery
26% off on Samsung Galaxy A9
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128 GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM ( nano + nano + microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + 10MP + 8MP + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3800mAh battery
12% off on Honor View 20
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
23% off on iPhone X
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.8-inch (2436 x 1125 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina HD display
- Six-core A11 Bionic 64-bit processor with three-core GPU, M11 motion co-processor
- 64GB and 256GB storage options
- iOS 11
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- 12MP camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
20% off on Oppo R17 Pro
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary rear camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
27% off on LG G7 Plus Thinq
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1), expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
17% off on LG V40 ThinQ
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-Inch QHD+ OLED Display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core SoC
- 6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- IP68 Water And Dust Resistance
- Triple Rear Cameras
- 8MP + 5MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- VoLTE
- USB Type-C 2.0
- 32-Bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC
- 3300mAh Battery
6% off on Nokia 8.1
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, 96% NTSC Color gamut, DCI-P3, 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera +13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery
6% off on Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
28% off on Google Pixel 3 XL
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3inch QHD+ OLED Display
- 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- Dual 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3430mAh Battery
22% off on Apple iPhone XR
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display (LCD)
- IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)
- 12MP camera with OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera-Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR
- Face ID for secure authentication
- A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
- Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers
- iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime