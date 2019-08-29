Amazon Fab Phone Fest – Discounts On Samsung Galaxy M Series Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

With the ongoing Amazon Fab phone fest, users will get a chance to grab Samsung M series smartphones at multiple offers. The M-series phones that you can find across the shopping platform are the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and the Galaxy M40. These phones are available with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage option.

Amazon provides no-cost EMI options on some major credit and debit cards, 5% instant discount up to Rs. 500 on HDFC bank credit cards, 5% instant discount up to Rs. 750 on HDFC bank credit and debit card EMI, and 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards. You will also get credit up to Rs. 1,00,000, using EMI on debit cards, and 100% purchase protection plan on the purchased devices.

10% Off On Samsung Galaxy M20 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20

Key Specs 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery 2% Off On Samsung Galaxy M40 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M40

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with fast charging 15% Off On Samsung Galaxy M30 Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy M30

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery 14% Off On Samsung Galaxy M10 Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy M10

Key Specs 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor

2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

3430 MAh Battery

Best Mobiles in India