Amazon Fab Phone Fest – Discounts On Samsung Galaxy M Series Smartphones
With the ongoing Amazon Fab phone fest, users will get a chance to grab Samsung M series smartphones at multiple offers. The M-series phones that you can find across the shopping platform are the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and the Galaxy M40. These phones are available with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage option.
Amazon provides no-cost EMI options on some major credit and debit cards, 5% instant discount up to Rs. 500 on HDFC bank credit cards, 5% instant discount up to Rs. 750 on HDFC bank credit and debit card EMI, and 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards. You will also get credit up to Rs. 1,00,000, using EMI on debit cards, and 100% purchase protection plan on the purchased devices.
10% Off On Samsung Galaxy M20
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M20
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
2% Off On Samsung Galaxy M40
Best Price of Samsung Galaxy M40
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
15% Off On Samsung Galaxy M30
Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy M30
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
14% Off On Samsung Galaxy M10
Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy M10
Key Specs
- 6.22 Inch HD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7870 Processor
- 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3430 MAh Battery
