Amazon Fab Phones Fest (Aug 27 to 30) – Smartphones Available At Up To 40% Off

Amazon Fab Phones sale has started and will last until August 30, 2019. The sale lets users buy some smartphones with up to 40% off. You can also check out some other deals on several devices. You can avail phones like the Redmi 7 from Rs. 7,499 with 25% off, and the Samsung Galaxy M30 at Rs. 13,990 with 15% off.

We have enlisted a few smartphones below to make your purchase decision easy. Offers given by Amazon are up to Rs. 500 instant discount on HDFC credit cards, an additional Rs. 250 off on HDFC credit and debit card EMI transactions, 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards, no-cost EMI options, additional exchange offers, 100% purchase protection plan, and many more.

Oppo R17

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU

8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory

Dual SIM

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera +5MP secondary rear camera

25MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery OnePlus 7 Pro

Key Specs 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP 117° Ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Oppo K3

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery Samsung Galaxy M40

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Honor View20

Key Specs 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut

HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery OPPO Reno

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

In-display fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) battery Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Key Specs 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4200 mAh (typical) battery LG V40 ThinQ

Key Specs 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP camera

8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A8+

Key Specs 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

16MP front camera + secondary 8MP camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Apple iPhone XR

Key Specs 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display (LCD)

IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

12MP camera with OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera-Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR

Face ID for secure authentication

A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine

Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers

iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Key Specs 12MP+12MP dual rear camera | 8MP front facing camera

15.81 centimeters (6.2-inch) Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 2960 x 1440 pixels resolution

Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

Android v8.0 Oreo operating system with Exynos 9810 octa core processor

3500mAH lithium-ion battery Samsung Galaxy A70

Key Specs 32MP+8MP+5MP triple rear camera with f1.9, f2.2 wide angle and f2.2 with flash | 32MP front camera with f2.0

17.03 centimeters (6.7-inch) FHD+ multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 16M color support

Memory, Storage and SIM: 6GB RAM | 128GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Pie v9.0 operating system with 2GHz + 1.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM675 octa core processor

4500mAH lithium-ion battery with type-c fast charging | 25W charger in the box

