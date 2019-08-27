ENGLISH

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest (Aug 27 to 30) – Smartphones Available At Up To 40% Off

    By
    |

    Amazon Fab Phones sale has started and will last until August 30, 2019. The sale lets users buy some smartphones with up to 40% off. You can also check out some other deals on several devices. You can avail phones like the Redmi 7 from Rs. 7,499 with 25% off, and the Samsung Galaxy M30 at Rs. 13,990 with 15% off.

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest – Smartphones Available At Up To 40% Off

     

    We have enlisted a few smartphones below to make your purchase decision easy. Offers given by Amazon are up to Rs. 500 instant discount on HDFC credit cards, an additional Rs. 250 off on HDFC credit and debit card EMI transactions, 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards, no-cost EMI options, additional exchange offers, 100% purchase protection plan, and many more.

    38% Off On Oppo R17

    38% Off On Oppo R17

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio display with 91.5% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 670 with 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 615 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB internal memory
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera +5MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery
    OnePlus 7 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 2,495. No Cost EMI available)
     

    OnePlus 7 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 2,495. No Cost EMI available)

    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP 117° Ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    32% Off On Oppo K3

    32% Off On Oppo K3

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • 16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery
    2% Off On Samsung Galaxy M40

    2% Off On Samsung Galaxy M40

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery
    20% Off On Honor View20

    20% Off On Honor View20

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 with processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    18% Off On OPPO Reno

    18% Off On OPPO Reno

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) battery
    38% Off On Huawei Mate 20 Pro

    38% Off On Huawei Mate 20 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP rear camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200 mAh (typical) battery
    40% Off On LG V40 ThinQ

    40% Off On LG V40 ThinQ

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP camera
    • 8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,300mAh battery
    55% Off On Samsung Galaxy A8+

    55% Off On Samsung Galaxy A8+

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable up to 256GB via micro SD card
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
    • 16MP front camera + secondary 8MP camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery
    23% Off On Apple iPhone XR

    23% Off On Apple iPhone XR

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display (LCD)
    • IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)
    • 12MP camera with OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera-Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR
    • Face ID for secure authentication
    • A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine
    • Wireless charging-works with Qi chargers
    • iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime
    29% Off On Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

    29% Off On Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 12MP+12MP dual rear camera | 8MP front facing camera
    • 15.81 centimeters (6.2-inch) Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 2960 x 1440 pixels resolution
    • Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM | 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB | Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
    • Android v8.0 Oreo operating system with Exynos 9810 octa core processor
    • 3500mAH lithium-ion battery
    6% Off On Samsung Galaxy A70

    6% Off On Samsung Galaxy A70

    Key Specs

    • 32MP+8MP+5MP triple rear camera with f1.9, f2.2 wide angle and f2.2 with flash | 32MP front camera with f2.0
    • 17.03 centimeters (6.7-inch) FHD+ multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 16M color support
    • Memory, Storage and SIM: 6GB RAM | 128GB internal memory expandable up to 512GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
    • Android Pie v9.0 operating system with 2GHz + 1.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM675 octa core processor
    • 4500mAH lithium-ion battery with type-c fast charging | 25W charger in the box

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
