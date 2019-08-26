Flipkart Month End Sale – Offers On Bestselling Smartphones You Shouldn't Ignore Features oi-Harish Kumar

Flipkart's month-end sale is up and running and offers some best-selling devices at affordable price options. You can buy devices such as the Vivo Z1 Pro with a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 on Pre-paid transaction. On purchasing the Motorola One Vision smartphone, you will get an extra Rs. 2,000 off as an exchange offer. You will also get some Samsung devices with up to Rs. 3,000 off on exchange. Find more offers related to the sale here.

Flipkart provides 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards, extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, 5% instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards, and extra discounts on using Axis bank EMI transactions. It also offers a 1-year warranty period for the devices.

