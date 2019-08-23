Amazon Onam Offers 2019 – Laptops, Headphones, Speakers And More On Discount

Up To 20% Off On Top Selling Laptops

The buyers will get up to 20% off on some top-selling laptops. You can buy the Lenovo Ideapad 330s laptop at Rs. 31, 490 with a discount of Rs. 13, 500, and the Apple MacBook Air worth Rs. 71,455 with Rs. 13,445 off.

Up To 35% Off On Popular Headphones

Some popular headphones are also available at Amazon with up to 35% off. The users can buy Boat BassHeads 900 wired headphone with mic at Rs. 799 with 68% off and the Mi earphones with mic at Rs. 399.

Up To 60% Off On Power Banks

Some power banks can be bought with as much as 60% off. These power banks cover major brands. You can have SYSKA P1016B power pocket 100 of 10, 000 mAh capacity at Rs. 799 with 50% off. You can look for Ambrane P-888 power bank which comes at Rs. 599.

Up To 40% Off On Speakers

You can also avail some speakers which are available with up to 40% off. You can even look forward to buying a recently launched Zebronics Masterpiece wireless speaker available at Rs. 2,699.