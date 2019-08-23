Just In
Amazon Onam Offers 2019 – Laptops, Headphones, Speakers And More On Discount
This Onam, migth be the right time to grab some laptops, headphones, speakers, and other products, thanks to the heavy discounts on Amazon. The online retailer is offering no-cost EMI on some credit and debit cards, 5% cashback on using HDFC bank debit cards on buying products worth Rs. 2,000, and 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card.
Other offers include 5% instant discount on Axis bank credit EMI, 10% instant discount on debit EMI transactions from Axis bank, 45% cashback on purchasing from seller Appario Pvt Ltd, get GST invoice on the purchased products and save up to 28% on other business purchases, and much more.
Up To 20% Off On Top Selling Laptops
The buyers will get up to 20% off on some top-selling laptops. You can buy the Lenovo Ideapad 330s laptop at Rs. 31, 490 with a discount of Rs. 13, 500, and the Apple MacBook Air worth Rs. 71,455 with Rs. 13,445 off.
Up To 35% Off On Popular Headphones
Some popular headphones are also available at Amazon with up to 35% off. The users can buy Boat BassHeads 900 wired headphone with mic at Rs. 799 with 68% off and the Mi earphones with mic at Rs. 399.
Up To 60% Off On Power Banks
Some power banks can be bought with as much as 60% off. These power banks cover major brands. You can have SYSKA P1016B power pocket 100 of 10, 000 mAh capacity at Rs. 799 with 50% off. You can look for Ambrane P-888 power bank which comes at Rs. 599.
Up To 40% Off On Speakers
You can also avail some speakers which are available with up to 40% off. You can even look forward to buying a recently launched Zebronics Masterpiece wireless speaker available at Rs. 2,699.
