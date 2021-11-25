Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2021 Smartphone Offers

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    After hosting a slew of discounts and offers, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting the Fab Phones Fest sale on its platform. During this sale, buyers can get smartphones and accessories at a whopping discount of up to 40 percent, thereby making it the right time to buy a new smartphone.

     

    Besides this, the online retailer has teamed up with SBI Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount on the purchases that were made during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale. Also, there are other benefits such as no-cost EMI payment option and exchange discounts as well.

    Having said that, here we have listed the discounts and offers on smartphones during the same that is going on right now.

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 31,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (16%)

    Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M12
     

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (13%)

    Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 13% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500 (10%)

    Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is available at 10% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

    Tecno Spark 7T

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,599 ; You Save: Rs. 2,400 (22%)

    Tecno Spark 7T is available at 22% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,599 onwards during the sale.

    Mi 11X 5G Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (18%)

    Mi 11X 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

     

    Redmi 9 Activ

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,299 ; You Save: Rs. 1,700 (15%)

    Redmi 9 Activ is available at 15% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,299 onwards during the sale.

     

    Redmi Note 10 Lite

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (17%)

    Redmi Note 10 Lite is available at 17% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10S

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 18,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (19%)

    Redmi Note 10S is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

    Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 21,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (14%)

    Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at 14% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14%)

    Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 23,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,991 (12%)

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 12% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,28,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,05,999 ; You Save: Rs. 23,000 (18%)

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,05,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; You Save: Rs. 25,000 (33%)

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 33% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

    iQOO Z5 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (20%)

    iQOO Z5 5G is available at 20% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    iQOO 7 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (9%)

    iQOO 7 5G is available at 9% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,990 onwards during the sale.

     

    Mi 11X 5G

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14%)

    Mi 11X 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

