Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale 2021 Smartphone Offers

Besides this, the online retailer has teamed up with SBI Bank to provide a 10 percent instant discount on the purchases that were made during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale. Also, there are other benefits such as no-cost EMI payment option and exchange discounts as well.

Having said that, here we have listed the discounts and offers on smartphones during the same that is going on right now.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 31,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (16%)

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M12

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 15,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (13%)

Samsung Galaxy M12 is available at 13% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 14,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500 (10%)

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is available at 10% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.

Tecno Spark 7T

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,599 ; You Save: Rs. 2,400 (22%)

Tecno Spark 7T is available at 22% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,599 onwards during the sale.

Mi 11X 5G Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 33,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 27,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (18%)

Mi 11X 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 27,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 9 Activ

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,299 ; You Save: Rs. 1,700 (15%)

Redmi 9 Activ is available at 15% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,299 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10 Lite

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (17%)

Redmi Note 10 Lite is available at 17% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10S

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 18,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,500 (19%)

Redmi Note 10S is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 21,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (14%)

Redmi Note 10 Pro is available at 14% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14%)

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 23,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,991 (12%)

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is available at 12% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 1,28,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,05,999 ; You Save: Rs. 23,000 (18%)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,05,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 74,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; You Save: Rs. 25,000 (33%)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available at 33% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 49,999 onwards during the sale.

iQOO Z5 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 23,990 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (20%)

iQOO Z5 5G is available at 20% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,990 onwards during the sale.

iQOO 7 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 31,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (9%)

iQOO 7 5G is available at 9% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,990 onwards during the sale.

Mi 11X 5G

Offer:

M.R.P.: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14%)

Mi 11X 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Fab Phone Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.