Just In
- 9 min ago 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K Review: Intel Strikes Back
- 22 min ago Railwire Broadband Tariff Plans: Best Railwire Broadband Plans, Price, Offers, Validity, And More
- 1 hr ago How Much Do You Know About World's First Smartphone: IBM Simon
- 1 hr ago Moto G31 With Helio G85 India Launch On Cards; Pricing Leaked Online
Don't Miss
- Finance Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Board To Consider Bonus; Shares Hit Upper Circuit
- Movies Vir Das Shares His Emmy Nomination Medal, Congratulates Call My Agent For Winning In Best Comedy Series
- Automobiles Audi Q5 Launched In India - Prices Start At Rs 58.93 Lakh
- Sports India vs New Zealand: You may find us playing three spinners, says Black Caps coach Gary Stead
- News Your pension may stop if you don't do this: Check eligibility, step-by-step guide to obtain life certificate
- Education BHU UET PET 2021 Scores Declared: Check Banaras Hindu University UET PET Entrance Result On NTARESULTS.NIC.In
- Lifestyle Serum Institute Urges Govt To Fast-Track Movement Of Increasing Covishield Stock
- Travel Budget Friendly Winter Places To Visit Around Mumbai
List Of Best Smartphones 120 Hz Refresh Rate Display To Buy In India under Rs. 20,000
Of late, we are coming across several smartphones with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Most flagships right now including the iPhone 13 series feature a 120Hz display. With such a high refresh rate, the smartphone's display can refresh itself 120 times a second to show the next frame. Eventually, displays with this high refresh rate will be smoother than the 90Hz and 60Hz displays as they can cram more frames in the same time period.
However, this is not the fastest smartphone display as there are screens with a 144Hz refresh rate as well. This includes gaming smartphones from Xiaomi, Asus, and more. If you do not want a gaming smartphone and want a 120Hz display phone, then check out the options available right now.
Poco X3 Pro
Price: Rs. 18,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camerag
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,160 mAh battery
iQOO Z3
Price: Rs. 19,990
Key Specs
- 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA (n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,400 mAh (Typical) battery
Moto G60
Price: Rs. 19,300
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
- 32MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 15W Turbo Charging
- 6,000 mAh Battery
Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Price: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
POCO X3
Price: Rs. 19,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 256GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 12
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6,000 mAh battery
Realme 8i
Price: Rs. 13,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
Moto G40 Fusion
Price: Rs. 15,930
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 20W Turbo Charging
- 6,000 mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Price: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi 5
- Bluetooth 5.0
- NFC
- USB Type-C
- 5,020 mAh Battery
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128GB
Price: Rs. 15,999
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
- Android 10 with realme UI
- 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
POCO X2
Price: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP + 2MP Front Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
26,000
-
37,877
-
21,033
-
19,345
-
21,018
-
20,190
-
5,882
-
27,707
-
19,348
-
16,061