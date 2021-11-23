List Of Best Smartphones 120 Hz Refresh Rate Display To Buy In India under Rs. 20,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

Of late, we are coming across several smartphones with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Most flagships right now including the iPhone 13 series feature a 120Hz display. With such a high refresh rate, the smartphone's display can refresh itself 120 times a second to show the next frame. Eventually, displays with this high refresh rate will be smoother than the 90Hz and 60Hz displays as they can cram more frames in the same time period.

However, this is not the fastest smartphone display as there are screens with a 144Hz refresh rate as well. This includes gaming smartphones from Xiaomi, Asus, and more. If you do not want a gaming smartphone and want a 120Hz display phone, then check out the options available right now. Poco X3 Pro Price: Rs. 18,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 11 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camerag

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,160 mAh battery iQOO Z3 Price: Rs. 19,990

Key Specs 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA (n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE

4,400 mAh (Typical) battery Moto G60 Price: Rs. 19,300

Key Specs

6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

108MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

32MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

15W Turbo Charging

6,000 mAh Battery Realme Narzo 30 Pro Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery POCO X3 Price: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 256GB

Android 10 with MIUI 12

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6,000 mAh battery Realme 8i Price: Rs. 13,999

Key Specs

6.6-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI 2.0

50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery Moto G40 Fusion Price: Rs. 15,930

Key Specs

6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

20W Turbo Charging

6,000 mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor

6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C

5,020 mAh Battery Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128GB Price: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

Android 10 with realme UI

48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5,000 mAh (typical) battery POCO X2 Price: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs

6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core with Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP + 2MP Front Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

