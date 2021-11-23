List Of Best Smartphones 120 Hz Refresh Rate Display To Buy In India under Rs. 20,000

ENGLISH

    Of late, we are coming across several smartphones with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Most flagships right now including the iPhone 13 series feature a 120Hz display. With such a high refresh rate, the smartphone's display can refresh itself 120 times a second to show the next frame. Eventually, displays with this high refresh rate will be smoother than the 90Hz and 60Hz displays as they can cram more frames in the same time period.

     

    Best Smartphones 120 Hz Refresh Rate Display To Buy In India

    However, this is not the fastest smartphone display as there are screens with a 144Hz refresh rate as well. This includes gaming smartphones from Xiaomi, Asus, and more. If you do not want a gaming smartphone and want a 120Hz display phone, then check out the options available right now.

    Poco X3 Pro

    Poco X3 Pro

    Price: Rs. 18,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Up to 2.96GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 860 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 11 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camerag
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,160 mAh battery
    iQOO Z3
     

    iQOO Z3

    Price: Rs. 19,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 768G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
    • Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA (n77/n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,400 mAh (Typical) battery
    Moto G60

    Moto G60

    Price: Rs. 19,300
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 15W Turbo Charging
    • 6,000 mAh Battery
    Realme Narzo 30 Pro

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro

    Price: Rs. 15,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    POCO X3

    POCO X3

    Price: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 732G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 256GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 12
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6,000 mAh battery
    Realme 8i

    Realme 8i

    Price: Rs. 13,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (2412 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio G96 12nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
    • 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    Moto G40 Fusion

    Moto G40 Fusion

    Price: Rs. 15,930
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch FHD+ 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Snapdragon 732G Octa-Core Processor
    • 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 20W Turbo Charging
    • 6,000 mAh Battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

    Price: Rs. 15,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67 Inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 732G Processor
    • 6/8GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • 64MP+8MP+2MP+5MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • WiFi 5
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • NFC
    • USB Type-C
    • 5,020 mAh Battery
    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128GB

    Realme Narzo 30 Pro 128GB

    Price: Rs. 15,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) 7nm processor
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with microSD
    • Hybrid SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
    • Android 10 with realme UI
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
    POCO X2

    POCO X2

    Price: Rs. 17,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Expandable memory up to 512GB
    • Android 10 with MIUI 11
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP + 2MP Front Camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

