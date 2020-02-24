Amazon Fab Phones Fest (Feb 26 to 29): Get Up To 40% Off On Budget Smartphones

Offers include exchange offers, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, get EMI offers on debit cards and seek credit worth up to Rs. 1,00,000, and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on business purchases, and more.

Vivo U20

The smartphone is available from Rs. 10,990 with 15% off, on Amazon. It comes with AI triple rear cameras, a 6.53-inch display, and 5000mAh lithium battery with 18W fast charging support. Get the device at an EMI starting from Rs. 517 per month.

Redmi 7A

Get the device from Rs. 5,499 for 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM, and avail extra discounts. The highlights of the phone are an HD+ display, 5MP front camera, and 4000mAh battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy M30

The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. You can get up to Rs. 11,000 off on exchange offer. It is powered by the Exynos 7904 processor and comes with 5000mAh battery.

vivo U10

The handset's key features are 13MP triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor. It is priced at Rs. 8,990. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 750 per month.

Oppo A7

It sports 13MP + 2MP rear camera and 16MP front facing camera. The handset comes with 4230mAh battery. It is available for sales at an EMI starting from Rs. 423 per month.

Oppo A9

It comes with 4020mAh battery backup and dual rear cameras. The handset is available at Rs. 11,990 with 29% off. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 564 per month.

Redmi Y3

Buy the handset at Rs. 7,999 for its 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM options. You can purchase the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 377 per month. It packs a dual rear camera setup, 32MP front camera and a 6.26-inch display.

Honor 20i

Get the device from Rs. 10,999, and avail a starting EMI on the phone from Rs. 518 per month. The highlights of the phone are AI triple rear cameras, 6.21-inch FHD+ display, and 3400mAh battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy M20

The smartphone is available from Rs. 10,499 with 22% off, on Amazon. It comes with a dual rear camera setup, an FHD+ display, and 5000mAh lithium battery. Get the device at an EMI starting from Rs. 494 per month.

Nokia 6.2

Get the device from Rs. 11,750 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, and avail extra discounts. The highlights of the phone are triple rear cameras, 8MP front camera, and 3500mAh battery capacity.

Realme 5 Pro

The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. You can get up to Rs. 11,000 off on exchange offer. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM712 octa core processor and comes with 4035mAh battery.