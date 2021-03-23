Amazon Fab Phones Fest March 2021 Edition Started: Best Deals On Galaxy S20 FE, iPhone 12 Mini And More

Amazon has joined hands with ICICI Bank to provide an instant discount of 10% or up to Rs. 1,000 discount for those who use an ICICI Bank credit card for the purchase. Also, there will be no-cost EMI for up to 12 months, and up to Rs. 2,000 exchange discount as well.

Amazon Prime members can get a no-cost EMI payment option by using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards for the purchase and choosing EMI payment options.

As the sale is live, if you want to upgrade to a new smartphone, then here is a sneak peek at the offers and discounts you can get during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest from below.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

(M.R.P.: Rs. 1,31,900.00 ; Deal Price: Rs. 94,900.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 37,000.00 (28%))

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is available at 28% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 94,900 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

(M.R.P.: Rs. 1,00,999.00 ; Deal Price: Rs. 81,999.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 19,000.00 (19%))

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is available at 19% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 81,999 onwards during the sale.

OnePlus 8 Pro (EMI starts at Rs. 2,589. No Cost EMI available)

OnePlus 8 Pro is available starting from Rs. 59,999 via Amazon Fab Phones Fest during this sale. The no-cost EMI payment option starts from Rs. 2,589 per month.

Samsung Galaxy A72

(M.R.P.: Rs. 41,999.00 Price: Rs. 34,999.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 7,000.00 (17%))

Samsung Galaxy A72 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

(M.R.P.: Rs. 1,16,000.00 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,02,999.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 13,001.00 (11%))

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is available at 11% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,02,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 10T Pro 5G

(M.R.P.: Rs. 47,999.00 Deal Price: Rs. 37,999.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 10,000.00 (21%))

Mi 10T Pro 5G is available at 21% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 37,999 onwards during the sale.

MI 10T 5G

(M.R.P.: Rs. 39,999.00 ; Deal Price: Rs. 32,999.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 7,000.00 (18%))

MI 10T 5G is available at 18% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G

(M.R.P.: Rs. 38,990.00 Deal Price: Rs. 35,990.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 3,000.00 (8%))

OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is available at 8% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 35,990 onwards during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

(M.R.P.: Rs. 65,999.00 Price: Rs. 44,999.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 21,000.00 (32%))

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at 32% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.

LG Wing

(M.R.P.: Rs. 80,000.00 ; Deal Price: Rs. 59,990.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 20,010.00 (25%))

LG Wing is available at 25% discount during Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 59,990 onwards during the sale.