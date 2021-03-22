ENGLISH

    Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021: Up To 40% Discount Offer On Smartphones

    By
    |

    Amazon India has announced the next sale for its users. Well, the talk is about the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 that will last for four days from March 22 to March 25. The preview of the sale shows that the soon-to-be-announced OnePlus 9 series and Vivo X60 series smartphones will be listed during this sale.

    Amazon Offer On Smartphones
     

    What's interesting is that users can buy smartphones and related accessories at up to a 40% discount during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021. Also, those who use an ICICI Bank debit or credit card for the purchase will get a 10% instant discount on the purchase. There will be other interesting discounts including exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options too.

    So, if you want to upgrade to a new smartphone and you are waiting for a discount, then do make sure to get the discount from the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 as detailed below.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro (24% Off)

    Redmi Note 9 Pro (24% Off)

    Offer:

    (M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999.00 Deal Price: Rs. 12,999.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000.00 (24%))

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Key Specs

    Samsung Galaxy M31s

    Samsung Galaxy M31s

    Offer:

    ( M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999.00 Price: Rs. 18,499.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,500.00 (20%))

    Samsung Galaxy M31s Key Specs

    Redmi 9 (20% Off)

    Redmi 9 (20% Off)

    Offer:

    ( M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999.00 Price: Rs. 8,799.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,200.00 (20%))

    Redmi 9 Key Specs

    Redmi 9 Power (25% Off)
     

    Redmi 9 Power (25% Off)

    Offer:

    (M.R.P.: Rs. 13,999.00 Deal Price: Rs. 10,499.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 3,500.00 (25%))

    Redmi 9 Power Key Specs

    Samsung Galaxy M51 (21% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy M51 (21% Off)

    Offer:

    M.R.P.: Rs. 28,999.00 Deal Price: Rs. 22,999.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 6,000.00 (21%)

    Samsung Galaxy M51 Key Specs

    Samsung Galaxy M21 (13%)

    Samsung Galaxy M21 (13%)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999.00 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,000.00 (13%)

    Samsung Galaxy M21 Key Specs

    Samsung Galaxy M02s (14%)

    Samsung Galaxy M02s (14%)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 10,499.00 Price: Rs. 8,999.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 1,500.00 (14%)

    Samsung Galaxy M02s Key Specs

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite (30% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite (30% Off)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 43,000.00 ; Price: Rs. 29,999.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 13,001.00 (30%)

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite Key Specs

    OPPO A31 (15%)

    OPPO A31 (15%)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 12,990.00 ; Price: Rs. 10,990.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,000.00 (15%)

    OPPO A31 Key Specs

    Samsung Galaxy M02 (6% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy M02 (6% Off)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999.00 Deal Price: Rs. 7,499.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 500.00 (6%)

    Samsung Galaxy M02 Key Specs

    OPPO A15s (18% Off)

    OPPO A15s (18% Off)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 13,990.00 Price: Rs. 11,490.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,500.00 (18%)

    OPPO A15s Key Specs

    OPPO A15 (23% Off)

    OPPO A15 (23% Off)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 12,990.00 ; Price: Rs. 9,990 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 3,000.00 (23%)

    OPPO A15 Key Specs

    OPPO A11K (27% Off)

    OPPO A11K (27% Off)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 10,990.00 Price: Rs. 7,990.00; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 3,000.00 (27%)

    OPPO A11K Key Specs

    Samsung Galaxy M11 (27% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy M11 (27% Off)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999.00 Price: Rs. 10,999.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000.00 (27%)

    Samsung Galaxy M11 Key Specs

    Vivo Y12s (29% Off)

    Vivo Y12s (29% Off)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 13,990.00 Price: Rs. 9,991.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 3,999.00 (29%)

    Vivo Y12s Key Specs

    Tecno Spark 5 Pro (18% off)

    Tecno Spark 5 Pro (18% off)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.:Rs. 11,499.00 Price: Rs. 9,399.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,100.00 (18%).

    Tecno Spark 5 Pro Key Specs

    Nokia 2.4 (10% Off)

    Nokia 2.4 (10% Off)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 11,499.00 ; Price: Rs. 10,399.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 1,100.00 (10%).

    Nokia 2.4 Key Specs

    LG W30 PRO (31% Off)

    LG W30 PRO (31% Off)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999.00 Price: Rs. 10,389.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,610.00 (31%).

    LG W30 PRO Key Specs

    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

