Just In
- 1 hr ago Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 22, 2021: Here's How To Win Rs. 10,000 Pay Balance
-
- 19 hrs ago Poco F3 Massive Leak: Likely To Launch Along Poco X3 Pro
- 22 hrs ago Multi-Device WhatsApp Usage Finally Coming To Android And iOS
- 23 hrs ago Apple iPad 9th Gen Expected To Launch In April With Major Design Overhaul
Don't Miss
- Movies Satish Kaushik Admitted In Hospital After Two Days Of Home Quarantine Post COVID-19 Diagnosis
- Finance Indices Start On A Weak Note; Adani Green Surges 5%
- News Tamil Nadu polls: Bharathi Kannama, first transgender to contest polls from Madurai
- Sports India vs England 2021: Hosts fined for slow over rate again
- Lifestyle Holi 2021: Skin And Hair Care Tips To Protect Them From Damage On This Festival Of Colours
- Automobiles Mahindra eKUV100 Spied Testing In Bangalore Ahead Of Launch: Pics & Details
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Odisha In March
- Education SSC Stenographer Result 2021 Released For Grade C And D Exam
Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021: Up To 40% Discount Offer On Smartphones
Amazon India has announced the next sale for its users. Well, the talk is about the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 that will last for four days from March 22 to March 25. The preview of the sale shows that the soon-to-be-announced OnePlus 9 series and Vivo X60 series smartphones will be listed during this sale.
What's interesting is that users can buy smartphones and related accessories at up to a 40% discount during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021. Also, those who use an ICICI Bank debit or credit card for the purchase will get a 10% instant discount on the purchase. There will be other interesting discounts including exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options too.
So, if you want to upgrade to a new smartphone and you are waiting for a discount, then do make sure to get the discount from the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 as detailed below.
Redmi Note 9 Pro (24% Off)
Offer:
(M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999.00 Deal Price: Rs. 12,999.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000.00 (24%))
Redmi Note 9 Pro Key Specs
Samsung Galaxy M31s
Offer:
( M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999.00 Price: Rs. 18,499.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,500.00 (20%))
Samsung Galaxy M31s Key Specs
Redmi 9 (20% Off)
Offer:
( M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999.00 Price: Rs. 8,799.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,200.00 (20%))
Redmi 9 Power (25% Off)
Offer:
(M.R.P.: Rs. 13,999.00 Deal Price: Rs. 10,499.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 3,500.00 (25%))
Samsung Galaxy M51 (21% Off)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 28,999.00 Deal Price: Rs. 22,999.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 6,000.00 (21%)
Samsung Galaxy M51 Key Specs
Samsung Galaxy M21 (13%)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999.00 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,999.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,000.00 (13%)
Samsung Galaxy M02s (14%)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 10,499.00 Price: Rs. 8,999.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 1,500.00 (14%)
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite (30% Off)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 43,000.00 ; Price: Rs. 29,999.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 13,001.00 (30%)
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite Key Specs
OPPO A31 (15%)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 12,990.00 ; Price: Rs. 10,990.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,000.00 (15%)
Samsung Galaxy M02 (6% Off)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999.00 Deal Price: Rs. 7,499.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 500.00 (6%)
OPPO A15s (18% Off)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 13,990.00 Price: Rs. 11,490.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,500.00 (18%)
OPPO A15 (23% Off)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 12,990.00 ; Price: Rs. 9,990 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 3,000.00 (23%)
OPPO A11K (27% Off)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 10,990.00 Price: Rs. 7,990.00; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 3,000.00 (27%)
Samsung Galaxy M11 (27% Off)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999.00 Price: Rs. 10,999.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000.00 (27%)
Vivo Y12s (29% Off)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 13,990.00 Price: Rs. 9,991.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 3,999.00 (29%)
Tecno Spark 5 Pro (18% off)
Offer:
M.R.P.:Rs. 11,499.00 Price: Rs. 9,399.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 2,100.00 (18%).
Nokia 2.4 (10% Off)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 11,499.00 ; Price: Rs. 10,399.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 1,100.00 (10%).
LG W30 PRO (31% Off)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999.00 Price: Rs. 10,389.00 Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,610.00 (31%).
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
45,999
-
21,583
-
15,000
-
52,063
-
65,000
-
38,000
-
79,999
-
69,999
-
36,965
-
51,510