Paytm Mall Holi Festival Offers On Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo Smartphones
Are you looking forward to buying a new smartphone? Well, you can get attractive discounts on a slew of smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Vivo, and Oppo during the Paytm Holi Sale 2021. The e-commerce portal is providing cashback and discounts on bestselling smartphones and refurbished models among other products.
The Paytm Holi Sale 2021 will offer smartphones at no-cost EMI payment options for up to nine months. Also, you will get an exchange offer on your old smartphone. The Paytm Holi Sale 2021 for the festival shopping festival will be live between March 20 to March 29.
Up To Rs. 4,000 Cashback On Apple iPhones
If you want to buy Apple iPhones at a discount, then you can get the same at up to Rs. 4,000 cashback. Even no-cost EMI payment options of up to nine months.
Up To Rs. 3,000 Cashback On Samsung Phones
During the upcoming Paytm Holi Shopping Festival, you can get your hands on your favorite Samsung smartphone at up to Rs. 3,000 cashback.
Up To Rs. 2,500 Cashback On Oppo Phones
Are you an Oppo smartphone fan? Don't miss the chance to get a brand new Oppo smartphone at up to Rs. 2,500 and 25% discount on bestselling Oppo smartphone until March 29, 2021.
Up To Rs. 3,000 Cashback On Vivo Phones
Vivo smartphones are available at up to Rs. 3,000 cashback during the Paytm Holi Sale 2021. You can also get no-cost EMI payment option and exchange discounts on the same.
