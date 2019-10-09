Amazon Fab Phones Fest Offers: Mid-Range Smartphones On Discount

Offers by Amazon include Rs. 1,500 instant discount on HDFC bank credit/debit cards and EMI transactions, exchange and cashbackback offers, double data offers on Airtel 4G, and no-cost EMI options.

On buying these phones, you will also get a chance to unlock Rs. 2,500 and at the same time you will get an extra Rs. 500 on flights.

Poco F1

The smartphone can be purchased with up to Rs. 7,800 off on exchange. It is currently priced at Rs. 18,999. It is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Vivo Y15

You can buy the handset with an EMI starting from Rs. 611. You will also get an extra Rs. 500 off on exchange on buying the device from the seller Appario Retail Pvt Ltd. Its key aspect is the use of 5,000 mAh battery.

Oppo A5 2020

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 13,990 with 13% off. It comes with a 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera setup. It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with reverse charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M30

It can be purchased with an EMI from Rs. 471 per month. You will get 5% instant discount on using HSBC cashback card to buy the device. It sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ display.

Apple iPhone 6s

Under Vodafone iPhone Forever, you will get low cost repairs, replacements and upgrades on this device. he handset runs iOS 12 which comes with group FaceTime feature.

Huawei Y9 Prime

On buying the handset from a pickup point, you will get a cashback of Rs. 15. You will get up to Rs. 9,300 off on exchange on buying the device. It runs Android 9 Pie topped by EMUI 9.0.1 OS.

Oppo K3

It is available from Rs. 16,990 with 32% off. Its starting EMI is from Rs. 800 per month. It comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM storage option.

Vivo V15

You will get 10% instant discount on using Yes bank credit card and credit EMI on purchse of Rs. 10,000 or above. Its highlighting feature is the use of a 32MP pop-up selfie sensor.

10.or G2

The smartphone can be purchased with 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card. The handset is backed with 5,000 mAh battery setup.

Honor 20i

The handset is available for sale with Rs. 5,000 off. In terms of features, it sports a triple camera setup at the rear and is powered by an octa-core processor.