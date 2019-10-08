Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale (Oct 13th 17th): Smartphones On Discount

Those who are looking for budget smartphones can opt for the Redmi 7A, Redmi Y3, Honor 20i or the Galaxy M10s. For those who require a bit more muscle can grab the Huawei P30 Lite, Galaxy M30, or even the Galaxy M30s.

These are some of the budget smartphones with modern aesthetics and these phones can handle day-to-day tasks without any issues.Rest can choose from premium flagship smartphones like the OnePlus 7, iPhone XR, OnePlus 7T, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

These flagship-grade smartphones offer some of the best smartphone innovations without burning a hole in your pocket. All these smartphones will be available at an all-time low-price and combining these deals with the bank offers will further sweeten the deal.

Here are the top deals that one can consider on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Oneplus 7T

Offer:



Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,800.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000.

Bank Offer (3): Get 10% cashback up to Rs. 2000 on a minimum purchase of Rs. 3,000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

Flat INR Rs 1,500 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit card, Debit card and Credit/Debit EMI transactions on Oneplus 7T

Cashback (2): Get Rs 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point. Cashback will be credited to your Amazon Pay wallet after order is shipped. Not valid on POD (Pay on Delivery) orders.

Get Rs 25 as Amazon Pay Cashback with No Rush Delivery. Check eligibility during checkout. Look for 'No Rush' on delivery-speed selection page.

Partner Offers (2): Avail EMI on Debit Cards. Get credit up to Rs 1,00,000.

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.55 Inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED Display With 402 PPI

2.96GHz Snapdragon 855+ Octa-Core Processor

8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

48MP + 16MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi

3800 MAh Battery

9% Off On OnePlus 7

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.41 Inch FHD+ OPTIC AMOLED Display With 402 PPI

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With PDAF & Dual LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi

3700 MAh Battery

8% Off On Redmi 7A

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

9% Off On Samsung Galaxy M30

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging

8% Off On OnePlus 7 Pro

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.67 Inch QuadHD+ AMOLED Display

2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core Processor

6/8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM

Dual Nano SIM

48MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera With PDAF & Dual LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi

4000 MAh Battery

35% Off On Apple iPhone XR

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display

Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine

64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options

iOS 12

Water and dust resistant (IP67)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)

12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera

7MP front camera

TrueDepth camera

4G VoLTE

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

42% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid SIM

Dual 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)

USB 3.1

4000 MAh Battery

33% Off On Redmi Y3

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

10% Off On Samsung Galaxy M30s

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging

10% Off On Samsung Galaxy M10s

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.4-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display

1.6 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7884B processor

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

29% Off On Honor 20i

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM with 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery

9% Off On Samsung Galaxy M30

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging

18% Off On Apple iPhone 6s

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor

Force Touch Technology

12MP ISight Camera

5MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

1715 MAh Battery

36% Off On Poco F1

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery

27% Off On Huawei P30 Lite

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs

6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

10% Off On Samsung Galaxy A30s

Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs