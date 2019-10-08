Just In
- 9 min ago Amazon Kindle Kids Edition, Fire HD 10 Kids Edition And Fire HD 10 Unveiled
-
- 33 min ago Samsung To Further Invest To Expand Business In India: Report
- 48 min ago WhatsApp’s Dark Mode Coming Soon With Other Features
- 1 hr ago OPPO Reno Ace To Offer 90Hz AMOLED Display, SD855 Plus And Up To 12GB RAM
Don't Miss
- Movies Allu Arjun Confirms Split In Mega Family With His Post About Chiranjeevi?
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Discounts & Festive Season Benefits On Offer For Select Models
- News #ChowkidarChorHai: Chant BPCL workers showing protest
- Sports MS Dhoni shares funny image of daughter Ziva sporting same glasses as Ranveer Singh
- Finance India’s Bank Deposit Insurance Is The Lowest In The World Says Report; Why Is It Significant?
- Lifestyle Durga Puja 2019: Alia Bhatt, Kajol, And Rani Mukerji Gave Us Exquisite Sari Goals
- Travel Know Some Famous Frozen Lakes In India!
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale (Oct 13th 17th): Smartphones On Discount
Amazon -- the global e-commerce giant is here with a new sale dubbed as the Great Indian Festival Sale starting from October 13th to 17th. The company has partnered with major players like Samsung, Apple, Honor, Redmi, and Huawei to bring the hottest smartphone deals of the season.
Those who are looking for budget smartphones can opt for the Redmi 7A, Redmi Y3, Honor 20i or the Galaxy M10s. For those who require a bit more muscle can grab the Huawei P30 Lite, Galaxy M30, or even the Galaxy M30s.
These are some of the budget smartphones with modern aesthetics and these phones can handle day-to-day tasks without any issues.Rest can choose from premium flagship smartphones like the OnePlus 7, iPhone XR, OnePlus 7T, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.
These flagship-grade smartphones offer some of the best smartphone innovations without burning a hole in your pocket. All these smartphones will be available at an all-time low-price and combining these deals with the bank offers will further sweeten the deal.
Here are the top deals that one can consider on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.
Oneplus 7T
Offer:
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,800.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI: Avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000.
- Bank Offer (3): Get 10% cashback up to Rs. 2000 on a minimum purchase of Rs. 3,000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
- 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card
- Flat INR Rs 1,500 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit card, Debit card and Credit/Debit EMI transactions on Oneplus 7T
- Cashback (2): Get Rs 15 cashback on placing an order to a pickup point. Cashback will be credited to your Amazon Pay wallet after order is shipped. Not valid on POD (Pay on Delivery) orders.
- Get Rs 25 as Amazon Pay Cashback with No Rush Delivery. Check eligibility during checkout. Look for 'No Rush' on delivery-speed selection page.
- Partner Offers (2): Avail EMI on Debit Cards. Get credit up to Rs 1,00,000.
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.55 Inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED Display With 402 PPI
- 2.96GHz Snapdragon 855+ Octa-Core Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 48MP + 16MP + 12MP Triple Rear Camera With Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi
- 3800 MAh Battery
9% Off On OnePlus 7
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.41 Inch FHD+ OPTIC AMOLED Display With 402 PPI
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With PDAF & Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi
- 3700 MAh Battery
8% Off On Redmi 7A
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core with Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
9% Off On Samsung Galaxy M30
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
8% Off On OnePlus 7 Pro
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch QuadHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 Octa-Core Processor
- 6/8/12GB RAM With 128/256GB ROM
- Dual Nano SIM
- 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Rear Camera With PDAF & Dual LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/Bluetooth 5.0/Wi-Fi
- 4000 MAh Battery
35% Off On Apple iPhone XR
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- TrueDepth camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
42% Off On Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6/8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid SIM
- Dual 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Water And Dust Resistant (IP68)
- USB 3.1
- 4000 MAh Battery
33% Off On Redmi Y3
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
10% Off On Samsung Galaxy M30s
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging
10% Off On Samsung Galaxy M10s
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1560 x 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display
- 1.6 GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7884B processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 8MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
29% Off On Honor 20i
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
9% Off On Samsung Galaxy M30
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
18% Off On Apple iPhone 6s
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Coprocessor
- Force Touch Technology
- 12MP ISight Camera
- 5MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- 1715 MAh Battery
36% Off On Poco F1
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 84% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
27% Off On Huawei P30 Lite
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.15-inch (2312 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
10% Off On Samsung Galaxy A30s
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch HD+ Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GBROM
- Dual SIM
- 25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- 4000 MAh Battery
-
28,999
-
37,999
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
47,499
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
11,998
-
19,999
-
33,000
-
10,000
-
1,94,000
-
18,999
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
7,000
-
50,600
-
1,43,000